Ipec survey: Merval Pereira releases analysis ahead of time – Politica

Merval Pereira, journalist for O Globo, publishes IPEC results before the official release of the survey (photo: Reproduction/Globo) Journalist Merval Pereira, from the newspaper “O Globo”, “burned the start” and published an analysis of the Ipec survey, this Monday (12/9), before being officially released. As he had published, but then deleted it, the situation is not at all favorable for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who appears behind Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in the survey.

“Another frustration for Jair Bolsonaro, everything was left in the margin of error, more favorable to Lula, who had a chance to win again in the first round”, wrote Merval on social media, before the result was released.

He continued: “In the segments where Lula grew the most, as among women, Bolsonaro also grew. And the greater margin of error. Therefore, slow changes, this time in favor of Lula.”

Tweets by Merval Pereira, before the release of the Ipec survey (photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

Some netizens managed to catch the error before it was deleted.

It is Merval Pereira who leaked today’s research trend. %u2014 Cadu Silva (@EduDeveras) September 12, 2022

Merval Pereira knew about the research before the research was released??? Haha %u2014 Cleyton %u1D9C%u02B3%u1DA0 %u2078%u2079%u2075%uD80C%uDD50%uD80C%uDD51 (@CleytonAndradee) September 12, 2022

Was it a delusion or did Merval Pereira leak the research analysis and Ipec?? The news looks like it’s going to be bad for Bozo hehe %u2014 Arthur Arajo (@ArthurSAraujo) September 12, 2022