iPhone 14 signals the end of the physical SIM card, future passes through eSIM

With each new generation of iPhone we have seen the removal of connectivity, keeping the “tradition” in 2022. This time we are left without the physical SIM card in their home market of the United States of America. On the other hand, the new Apple iPhone 14 support up to 8 eSIM or electronic/digital SIM profiles, so the consumer will hardly be harmed.

It should be noted, however, that all iPhone 14s arriving in Europe and most global markets maintain this connection. However, we had a clear sign that the future involves electronic profiles for selecting operators and their mobile plans and not the physical chip.

Apple had the “courage” to remove the physical SIM card in the US

Apple iPhone 14 models in the United States of America will already have the digital version of the SIM card present in their software, or configurable through iOS 16.

Although this benefit already existed in previous generations of iPhone, this is the first time that the “digital regime” becomes the only way to access mobile networks in Apple’s domestic market.

Much like removing the jack 3.5 mm, the P2 audio port, for headphones, Apple is thus preparing the ground for the removal of this component.

The first step was taken in its domestic market, thus giving operators in the rest of the world, as well as consumers, time to prepare for this paradigm shift.

According to Tim Cook’s company, eSIM is not only more convenient, but also more advantageous for the consumer. In this sense, Apple claims that this technology is safer and allows you to add multiple numbers, multiple plans to the same phone.

In practice, we may have different eSIM plans/profiles, each with its own phone number.

Immediate negative impact when leaving the United States of America

According to the publication The Vergethe iPhone 14 can have “up to 8 eSIM cards, being able to use two active eSIM cards/profiles simultaneously”.

Furthermore, in iOS 16 we find more features that facilitate, for example, the transfer of eSIM profiles via Bluetooth, which will facilitate its adoption.

Apple getting rid of the SIM tray is going to force every carrier across the globe to actually embrace eSIM. When I was in Tel Aviv two months ago, I couldn’t get a working eSIM a la carte. But that’s going to change. Quickly. Very excited. — Christina Warren (@film_girl) September 7, 2022

Finally, Apple justifies this decision with the greater security and convenience of the eSIM compared to the traditional physical component. However, at the moment this implementation may cause inconvenience to users leaving the US with a new model of iPhone 14, and may not have coverage in certain parts of the globe.

On the other hand, with this decision Apple will stimulate the adoption of this technology. We emphasize again that the eSIM is a digital SIM card that allows you to use a mobile data plan from your operator. This without having to use a physical nano-SIM card.

This technology is currently supported by iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR or later with iOS 12.1 or later.

In case of doubt, you can even consult the official support page.

