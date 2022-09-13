Is it possible to hide your number on WhatsApp? Feature is being tested

In order to offer more privacy to its users, the Whatsapp is testing a new feature: the possibility for the user to hide his number in the messenger for business accounts.

At first, the new feature was found in the beta version 2.22.19.19 of WhatsApp for Android. Now, he has also been seen in the WhatsApp Desktop beta version.

The tool appears as one of the options contained in the “Contact Information” tab. For now, it is being called “Phone number sharing”.

The user will be able to choose whether their number will be hidden when contacting a WhatsApp business account, that is, the number will not always be hidden.

Search message by date on WhatsApp

According to WABetaInfo, a website specialized in spreading WhatsApp news, the messenger is again working on a feature that allows the user to search message by date.

The tool began to be developed two years ago. However, after a while, WhatsApp dropped its plans to release the tool to the public and abandoned its development.

Now, it looks like the messenger has turned its attention to the feature. That’s because it was found in the WhatsApp beta iOS version 22.0.19.73 of TestFlight.

When searching for a message in a conversation, the user will see a calendar icon appear. By clicking on it, the user will be able to choose a certain date to start reading all messages from the chosen date. If the user does not want to see the date, just scroll through the conversation.

Called “Search Message by Date”, the feature is under development and, therefore, it is not yet known when it will be released to all users.