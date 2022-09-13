Is it possible to recover the 4-digit Nubank card password?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

The card password, created by the customer at the time of registration, is used in face-to-face transactions, in which it is necessary to add the card to the machine. And so, if you forget, it is possible to recover the 4-digit Nubank card password.

Currently, there are so many passwords for everything, that sometimes it is difficult not to forget or confuse which password for each thing. In the case of Nubank, in addition to the 8-digit password, which is used to access the app, a 4-digit password is required.

In general, the The card’s 4-digit password is used to update purchases (in credit or debit function). In addition, it can be used to authorize transactions via the app, such as transfers via Pix, for example. So, if you forget your password, don’t worry. Below, see the step by step, all done by the app, on how to recover it.

How to recover the 4-digit Nubank card password?

In short, the creation of the Nubank card password (composed only of numbers) occurs at the time of registration. Therefore, you cannot change it.

Below, see the step-by-step guide to recover the 4-digit Nubank card password:

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

In the Nubank app, click on the little doll above your name;

After that, tap on “My Data”;

After that, click on “Check 4-digit password”;

After that, enter the app password (8 digits) and press ok;

Ready! The 4-digit Nubank card password will appear on your screen.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.