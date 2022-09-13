Itaú raises Brazil’s GDP forecast for 2022 and 2023, but warns of fiscal situation

Itaú raised its growth projections for Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022 from 2.2% to 2.5% in a report this Monday (12). Projections are more optimistic, but the bank warns about the fiscal sustainability of government accounts.

The Macro Research Report, signed by Chief Economist Mário Mesquita, comments that the robust growth of national accounts in the first half of the year and the start of monitoring of the third quarter of the year led to an upward revision of projections.

The 2023 estimate also improved to 0.5% from a previous forecast of 0.2%.

The chief economist at Itaú points out, however, that fiscal sustainability remains a major challenge. “The main concern is not the fiscal 2022 numbers, but the path that was apparently set for the future. The next government must decide on the continuity of the recently implemented tax incentives and social assistance, in addition to the fiscal framework that will be in place from now on for an emerging market economy with high public debt and high interest rates”, states the report.

Itaú forecasts a primary surplus of 1.0% of GDP in 2022 (compared to a previous projection of +0.3%) and a deficit of 1.5% in 2023 (compared to a deficit of 2.0%), with gross debt reaching 78% of GDP this year and 82% next year.

The forecast for the exchange rate was maintained at R$5.25 per dollar in 2022 and R$5.50 per dollar in 2023. “This is because we see limited room for exchange rate appreciation, given the strong dollar in the global environment and possible fluctuations in premiums of local risk”, says Mesquita.

The projection for the IPCA for 2022 was reduced from 7.0% to 6.0%, with the possibility of a greater drop, says Itaú. For 2023, the inflation projection of 5.3% was maintained. “Lower inertia contributes to milder upside risks, but disinflation in core inflation will still be slow, especially given the persistence of service price dynamics.”

For Itaú, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) should end the tightening cycle with the basic interest rate at the current annual 13.75%, while reaffirming its vigilant stance. For next year, cuts are foreseen only in the second semester, with the Selic falling to 11.00% per year.

global projection

In the global macroeconomic scenario, Itaú sees that the slowdown in demand – in addition to the more contained commodity prices than in the recent past – will allow global goods inflation to fall. But a further gas supply shock in Europe (due to threats from Russia) and still resilient US service prices will require central banks to raise interest rates to tighter levels.

In the US, the GDP growth projection was maintained at 1.6% in 2023 and at 0.8% for 2023.

For Europe, lower gas supplies from Russia should continue to hamper economic activity. Although Itaú’s forecast for European GDP has been maintained at a high of 2.8% this year, the estimate for 2023 has worsened, from a previously downfall of 0.5% to -0.8%. This should put further pressure on already high inflation in the region. With this, the projection is that the ECB (the European Central Bank) will increase the interest rate to 2.0% (compared to the previous projection of 1.0%).

For China, the GDP growth estimate was also revised downwards: to 3.0% this year (from 3.2%) and 4.9% for 2023 (from 5.0%).