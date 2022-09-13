Jade Picon chooses to end Rock in Rio with Xamã and stars in climate with Gabriel Medina

Jade Picon did not perform on any stage at Rock in Rio, but ended up becoming one of the festival’s attractions. After exchanging kisses with Xamã, last Friday, and getting back together with Gabriel Medina, on Saturday night, the former BBB chose to end the rock marathon alongside the Rio rapper. The decision ended up causing Jade to star in a climax with the surfer. Follow up!

Jade Picon and Xamã went together to watch Ludmilla’s show in an area reserved for the singer’s guests, in front of the Sunset Stage. Arriving there, they came face to face with Gabriel Medina, who had stayed with the influencer the night before. The surfer was accompanied by friends and the weather was inevitable.

Barred! Celebrities like Yasmin Brunet and Larissa Manoela struggle in the VIP area of ​​Rock in Rio

Shaman in the guest area of ​​the Sunset Stage Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Jade and Xamã, then, decided to watch the show separately in the space that was full of celebrities, such as Paolla Oliveira, Pabllo Vittar and Grazi Massafera.

As soon as Lud’s show ended, Medina was the first to go to the so-called Vipão, an area reserved for celebrities within the VIP space. Jade followed and, more than an hour later, Shaman arrived. More weather!

Paulo Gustavo’s widower, Thales Bretas goes to Rock in Rio with Silva and assumes romance: ‘We are getting to know each other’

Gabriel Medina with L7nonn at Espaço Vipão, on the last night of Rock in Rio Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Once inside the vipão, it was each one in his corner, trying to dribble the tight skirt. Gabriel Medina stayed outside one of the space’s three boxes, sitting at a table, reviewing with friends. Jade chose to stay on the opposite side, farther away, near the armchairs. Shaman also kept his distance from his new affair. To increase the mood, who was also there was Yasmin Brunet, former surfer and rapper.