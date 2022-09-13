January vacation in the USA! Flights to Miami, New York and more cities from R$2,523

Planning to enjoy your January vacation in the United States? We’ve made a special selection of airline tickets to destinations like Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando and San Francisco from R$2,523 round trip, taxes included.

The lowest value is on flights from Belém to Miami from R$2,523 round trip, but there are departures from São Paulo to Boston from R$2,921, or from Rio de Janeiro to Las Vegas from R$3,034, for example. There are also departures from Brasília and other Brazilian cities to Miami from R$3,320 round trip, taxes included. Check the table for all the options we found and the links, with dates between Christmas and the beginning of February 2023.

It is worth noting that during the January holidays, tickets tend to be much higher than at other times of the year due to the high demand due to the school holidays. So it’s a good time to save money when planning your trip!

Don’t forget that you need a US visa to make the trip.