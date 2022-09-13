Jean-Luc Godard, Nouvelle Vague pioneer, dies | Pop & Art

French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard died on Tuesday at the age of 91.

Godard is one of the founders of the Nouvelle Vague, one of the most important movements in world cinema, created in France in the late 1950s and which brought new aesthetic paradigms to film productions around the world, influencing directors over the following decades.

He has made more than 40 feature films over his 70-year career, as well as short films, experimental documentaries, cinematic essays and music videos.

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken out about the death of the filmmaker, whom he called a “genius” and “iconoclast”.

“Jean Luc-Godard was the most iconoclastic of the Nouvelle Vague filmmakers. He invented a decidedly modern and intensely free art. We lost a national treasure and a genius”, he declared.

Among his most outstanding works are “Acossado” (1960) and “O contempt” (1963). Godard is also responsible for films such as “Viver a Vida” (1962), “Week-End à Francesa” (1967), “Carmen” (1983), “I Greet You Maria” (1985) and “Farewell to Language” (1985). 2014).

Most of the titles adopted a new style of filming, with handheld cameras, cuts and existential dialogues.

Last year, on his 90th birthday, Godard announced plans to retire.