Jeff Bezos’ company rocket crashes after takeoff (video)

Sputnik Brazil – A rocket from Blue Origin, company Jeff Bezos, crashed after an unsuccessful takeoff this Monday (12), in the USA.

The space travel company’s launch accident had no casualties, and the capsule carrying experiments was able to use its parachute system safely.

A capsule carrying NASA research material into space has become separated from the rest of the rocket after it suffered an as-yet-unidentified anomaly.

“Boost failure on today’s unmanned flight. Exhaust system performed as designed,” the company said on Twitter.

The rocket that malfunctioned is the same one that sends multimillion-dollar customers into space.

Dubbed the New Shepard, the rocket was just a minute into the flight when bright yellow flames shot up around the single engine at the bottom.

The capsule’s emergency launch abort system immediately kicked in. Minutes later, the capsule parachuted into the desert.

Blue Origin commented on the episode on its social media accounts, and reported that the incident occurred near the point where the rocket is under the maximum amount of pressure, called max-q.

Blue Origin’s most recent flight with paying customers was last month. In all, Jeff Bezos’ space company carried 31 people on 10-minute flights, including actor William Shatner.

