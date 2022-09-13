José Mendes destroys Candoca and Tertulinho’s wedding anniversary party and the celebration ends in a fight

Tertulinho (Renato Góes) and José Mendes (Sergio Guizé) will star in a fight show in Sertão Sea, Globo’s 6pm soap opera. On the occasion, the businessman will appear by surprise at the celebration and will cause great discomfort. Colonel Tertúlio’s son (José de Abreu) ​​will not be able to contain his anger and will go after his rival.

In the next chapters of the plot, Deodora (Deborah Bloch) will organize a surprise party to celebrate the tenth anniversary of her son’s marriage to Candoca. At this point, it is worth noting that the couple’s relationship will be quite strained because of Zé Paulino’s return to Canta Pedra. Tertulinho, on the other hand, will love the idea, which will serve as a way to appease his wife.

On the day of the party, however, Candoca will not show much excitement. Shortly before, she will have revealed to Lorena (Mariana Sena) that she is thinking about separating from her husband. On the other hand, Tertulinho will try at all costs to sensitize the doctor, who will be quite cold.

However, the atmosphere heats up when José Mendes decides to show up at the party uninvited. That’s because Tertulinho won’t admit the presence of his rival in the place. He, on the occasion, will confront Manduca’s biological father (Enzo Diniz) and the atmosphere will be heavy.

It won’t be long before the two come to blows. The confusion will stop the party and everyone will be shocked by the scene of two big guys getting slapped. Candoca, in turn, will be quite upset with the two’s fight. In the end, she will surprise her husband by filing for divorce, in scenes that will air on Sept. six o’clock soap opera.