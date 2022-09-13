Juliette overcomes adversity in a cornered performance at Rock in Rio

Fifteen minutes after the end of Dua Lipa’s show on the last day of Rock in Rio, in the early hours of Monday (12/9), Juliette’s name flashed on the screen at Arena Itaú, on the left side of the Mundo Stage. Something unheard of—and worrying—was about to happen there.

As a crowd formed for the exit of the festival, dozens of onlookers stagnated in this place to see what the turn would be. It was then that the champion of BBB 21 appeared on stage and started a performance of the song Queda (?), by Glória Groove. But the public reaction showed that the choice was not in her favor.

Overwhelmed with nervousness, Juliette only felt a little more comfortable singing Tired of Dancing, her own song. But the City of Rock hasn’t stopped for the internet phenomenon. The artist even struggled to get out of the darkness that took over the back of the stage and face the audience more closely.

After overcoming the difficulties of the first few minutes, she achieved a feat: making cacti to be identified in the crowd. The lyrics of Juliette’s songs were in the mouths of some people, who even timidly began to approach the Arena Itaú and consequently form a group that hindered (and a lot) the people leaving the festival.

Of the vocal quality conferred on the soundtrack of Mar do Sertão and of the musical projects he launched, little was seen live. Many bad jokes were recorded by the LeoDias column. It might take a few days, maybe even weeks or years for the public to understand what Rock in Rio wanted with this ending by Juliette.

