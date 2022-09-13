Kiev accuses Russia of launching attacks on energy infrastructure and causing blackouts

Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian MRE, described the Russian attacks as acts of “desperation” amid the Ukrainian offensive in the Kharkiv region.

247 – Russia launched a series of attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure late on Sunday, causing widespread blackouts, Kiev accused. Problems with electricity and water have been reported in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhya and Dnipropetrovsk regions, possibly affecting millions of people.

The action came amid the Ukrainian offensive in the Kharkiv region, which saw Kiev regain control over the territory.

Moscow was forced to withdraw its troops from the Kharkiv region to avoid being surrounded. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mocked the Russians in a video speech on Saturday night, saying that “the Russian army these days is demonstrating the best it can do – show its back”.

Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian MRE, described the Russian attacks as acts of “desperation”. “Russia hits critical Ukrainian infrastructure. Power plants have been attacked, causing widespread electricity outages. This is an act of desperation after Russia’s immense losses and withdrawal from eastern Ukraine. Even with their terrorist tactics, they are doomed to lose this war”, said he.

