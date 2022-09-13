King Charles III and brothers watch over Queen Elizabeth II’s body in Scotland

EDINBURGH – The new King Charles III and his brothers watched over the queen’s body Elizabeth II this Monday, the 12th, at Saint Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, in Scotland. Thousands of citizens pass in front of the chapel to say goodbye to the queen, who died at age 96 on the 8th.

The wake in Edinburgh continues until this Tuesday, the 13th, when the queen’s body will be taken to London for five days of tributes and funeral. The king and the brothers must spend the night on vigil in the city, as part of the monarchy’s tradition.

Earlier, the coffin arrived at the cathedral after a brief procession, also led by Elizabeth’s descendants. The public was allowed to pass in front of the coffin, which remained closed.

King Charles III outside St Giles Cathedral, Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest this Monday, the 12th. He and his brothers are to hold a vigil for the Queen, as part of tradition Photograph: Jon Super/AP

The new monarch was dressed in military garb and led the procession on foot from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in whose throne room he spent the night, to Saint Giles Cathedral. Brothers Anne and Edward also wore military garb. Andrew did not wear a military uniform as he was stripped of military honors by the Queen due to sexual assault allegations against an American.

In the cathedral, the new monarch, dressed in ‘kilt’, the Scottish costume, jacket and tie, remained for about 10 minutes on one side of the coffin, head down and in a clear sign of recollection. His three brothers watched from the other side of the coffin.

The funeral in London is scheduled for the 19th. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is also proceeding with the protocol for the coronation of the new king, who met in Scotland with the head of the regional government, the independentist Nicola Sturgeon, and was before the Scottish Parliament. “The Queen, like so many generations of our family before her, has found in the hills of this land and in the hearts of her people a refuge and a home,” Charles told Scottish lawmakers.

Hours earlier, Charles III addressed the British Parliament in London for the first time. “I can’t help but feel the weight of history around us,” he told delegates gathered in Westminster for a special session.

London prepares to bid farewell to Elizabeth II at a state funeral that will take place on Monday, the 19th, at Westminster Abbey. The day before, Britons will be invited to observe a minute of silence at 8pm (local time).

Before that, the queen’s coffin will remain on display in a chapel for Londoners to bid farewell to the monarch. 750,000 people are expected to pass through it. “The queue will likely be very long. People will have to wait many hours, sometimes at night, with little opportunity to be seated,” the government warned.

The queen’s funeral will be attended by leaders from around the world – including the president Jair Bolsonaro. During her 70-year reign, she saw the UK have 15 prime ministers.

Four days after Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III increasingly assumes the roles of head of state and leader of the royal family. Scotland was the first destination in a series of travels by the monarch through the nations that are part of the United Kingdom.

Among Scots, Elizabeth’s death resumes the debate over the country’s independence. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon intends to hold a referendum next year to consult with citizens on the matter, and on Monday, some boos were heard in the queen’s procession, the Queen said. AFP.

Queue to enter St. Giles, Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth’s body is laid to rest on Monday, 12 Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

Charles heads to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, where the party Sinn Feinwhich advocates reunification with Ireland, did not participate in the ceremony for the proclamation of the new king.

Meanwhile, the monarchy’s internal relations also change with the queen’s death. O prince harryThe 37-year-old has vowed to “honor” his father in his new role, smoothing over a strained relationship between him, Charles and his older brother William, since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoned the monarchy in 2020 and moved away. to California. /AFP and AP