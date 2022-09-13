King Charles III gets emotional during new tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Visibly moved, King Charles III attended a new tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall, one of the seats of the British Parliament in London, England, on Monday morning (12/9). He once again praised the remarkable work of his mother, who died at the age of 96 last Thursday (8/9). The tribute was attended by MPs and Camilla Parker Bowles, wife of Charles and the new Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.

“As a young man, His late Majesty pledged himself to serve his country and its people and uphold the precious principles of constitutional government that are at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and his advice, I am resolved to faithfully follow.

Charles further thanked MPs and peers for their kind words of comfort and said it “touchingly encompasses what our late sovereign, my beloved mother the Queen, meant to us all.”

After the speech, a moving version of the British anthem invaded the space, further moving the new king. According to the English tabloid The Sun, Charles had to hold back tears at the moment.

Approximately 900 MPs gathered at Westminster Hall to witness the ceremony. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among those present.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Queen Elizabeth With the death of her father, King George VI, Elizabeth hastily returned from Kenya for the patriarch's funeral. The older of the only two heirs to the throne, Elizabeth assumed the crown at the age of 25. Crowned in 1953, she became queen regnant of seven independent Commonwealth of Nations countries: the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Ceylon. Already married to Filipe Mountbatten, prince in Greece and Denmark, she stayed by his side for 73 years, until her husband's death in 2021. Together they had four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. In the picture, Prince Charles appears in the back of the car with his mother and sister, Princess Anne, in 1953. On the famous balcony of Buckingham Palace, the sovereign presented all the successors to the throne. In the image, it presents the youngest, Prince Edward. In order, the heirs to the British throne after Elizabeth are Charles, William and George, respectively. Queen Elizabeth II with the two successors to the throne and their wives. Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Phillip, who died in April 2021. Queen at the opening of Parliament, 2021.

After the tribute, Charles and Camilla head to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where the Queen’s body lies. A 24-hour “state wake” will be held there. On the occasion, the population of Scotland will be able to say goodbye to royalty.

Afterwards, Charles III will have an audience with the Scottish Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and a meeting with the Speaker of the Scottish Parliament. Afterwards, he will go to the legislative house to receive honors.

At night, a vigil of the king and his family next to the queen’s body is planned.

Daughter of George VI, Elizabeth II was the longest-lived monarch in the United Kingdom.