King Charles III’s Hands: What Can Cause Swelling in the Body Extremities – GQ

Last Saturday (10), Charles III was proclaimed the new King of the United Kingdom – after the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: Getty Images)

“God save the King”. That’s what the English say now after the death of queen elizabeth II, announced last Friday (9) through the official channels of the British crown. formally proclaimed as King Charles IIIthe new monarch of the United Kingdom prepared for 73 years to take the throne from his mother, who died at the age of 96.

In the spotlight around the world, the former Prince of Wales (a title that was passed to his eldest son, Prince William) has been attracting the attention of thousands of people on the internet for a peculiar reason: his hands.

The new king’s hands have become one of the main topics on social media in recent days and the popular estrangement was due to the size of the monarch’s fingers, which according to them, look “swollen”.

Hands of King Charles III – image circulating on the internet (Photo: Twitter/Reproduction)

Although the matter is making waves in the digital world, no official statement has been issued regarding the health of King Charles III, who according to the unauthorized biography entitled Prince Charles, The Man Who Will Be King (2018), by the writer Howard Hodgsonhas already stated that he has “sausage fingers”.

The book reports a letter written by the heir to the throne shortly after William’s birth, in mid-1982. Queen Elizabeth’s son would have been proud of the fact that his firstborn, the fruit of his marriage Diana Specerhave inherited the appearance of your hands.

THE GQ Brazil sought out experts seeking to understand what can lead to swelling of the hands and fingers.

What causes swelling in hands?

Charles III at an event in early September this year (Photo: Getty Images)

the rheumatologist Dawton Yukito Torigoe indicates that “chronic or acute swellings are usually associated with disease symptoms and there are a number of diagnoses that can lead to redness in the extremities”. the vascular surgeon Brenno Seabra Netto points out some of these causes:

* Heart problems;

* Kidney problems;

* Venous insufficiency;

* Acute or chronic arthritis;

* Autoimmune diseases;

* Excessive alcohol;

* Allergic reaction.

It is important to emphasize that only the visualization of images is not possible to make an exact diagnosis, and each case is a case. The treatments also vary and depend on the medical evaluation. “When you have swelling in your hands, it is very important that you seek help”, says the specialist in rheumatology.

“The person should seek outpatient medical care. Preferably with a general practitioner and then all the tests will be done. This investigation will consist of a referral to the appropriate specialist doctor”, reinforces the surgeon.

the use of rings

King Charles III making his signature on a white paper (Photo: Getty Images)

What also stands out in the case of the hands of King Charles III is the recurrent use of a ring on the left little finger. Gold jewelry has been worn by the monarch since the 1970s and references an ancient tradition of the “gentleman’s ring”, which can symbolize a personal signature, family heritage or social status.

Netizens commented on the fact that the jewel was tight in Charles III’s “sausage fingers”. In the clinical evaluation of the rheumatologist, in cases of swelling, the use of jewelry can cause complications – resulting, in extreme cases, in strangulation of the finger.

“The rings and gloves can worsen the condition. They can compress the site even more and thus reduce the return of blood. It is always good to avoid”, adds the vascular doctor.

Why does alcohol cause bloating?

It is known that drinking too much alcohol causes swelling in the body and in more serious situations, such as in the diagnosis of cirrhosis (chronic liver disease), the symptom is one of the first to become apparent.

Brenno Seabra Netto explains that this process occurs because of a “low in the body’s proteins”, since the alcoholic beverage becomes a substitute for food. “This decrease in protein causes fluid leakage throughout the body and the person becomes bloated.”