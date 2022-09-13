King Charles III’s ‘swollen’ fingers intrigue netizens and go viral; doctors explain possible causes | Health

Share on WhatsApp

“Just for the record I lost control of my life. 1:23am and me researching why Charles has sausage fingers,” wrote one Twitter user. Another said: “I can’t look at a picture of King Charles anymore without looking at his fingers.”

Interviewed by g1, rheumatology specialists Fábio Jennings and Lícia Mota mentioned at least five diseases that have swelling in the hands as one of the symptoms. See below:

Psoriasis;

Rheumatoid arthritis;

Drop;

Scleroderma;

Systemic sclerosis.

Both reinforce that these are just hypotheses based on photos and videos. One accurate diagnosis requires in clinical evaluation and examinations.

The “sausage fingers” hypothesis makes sense, according to Fábio Jennings, rheumatologist coordinator of the media commission of the São Paulo Society of Rheumatology (SPR) and assistant to the rheumatology discipline at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).

“Sausage fingers is the name of the clinical sign that gives what technically is dactylitis, that is, inflammation of the fingers that affects tendons and joints”, explains Jennings.

The cure and treatment in this case, he points out, depend on the diagnosis: “One of the most common causes is psoriatic arthritis, which accompanies psoriasis, an autoimmune disease. In these cases, the disease has to be treated. , yea”.

“When it’s the whole hand, it’s called ‘puffy hands’ or ‘hand in bread’, since it’s all swollen. Hence, we also think of rheumatoid arthritis, gout, scleroderma or systemic sclerosis.”

Charles III during the ceremony that proclaimed him king

Palace and king never mentioned health problems

Officially, neither Charles III nor Buckingham Palace has spoken out about a possible health issue that could cause swollen fingers.

Lícia Mota, a rheumatologist who is a member of the scientific committee of the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology (SBR), says: “To have a diagnosis, it is necessary to have a careful clinical evaluation, which includes a well-written clinical history, evaluation of symptoms, physical examination and, eventually, complementary exams”, says the doctor.

According to her, several rheumatic diseases can lead to edema and swelling in the hands as seen in the hands of Charles III. “This swelling can affect the joints and, eventually, the joints and the entire structure of the hands and feet”, she says.

She then lists some inflammatory diseases that can cause the condition such as:

“THE drop, which can lead to episodes of swelling and usually painful joints; inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritisand, which is autoimmune and predominantly affects the tissue lining the joints (and can also cause pain and swelling); and some others, such as psoriatic arthritiswhich is a disease that affects the skin, psoriasiswhich can also affect the joints”.