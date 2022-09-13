know which symptom of the disease manifests itself in the morning

Considered an “invisible” disease, hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid does not produce enough hormones to keep the body functioning correctly. If left untreated, it can affect the nerves, disrupting the flow of information between the brain and the rest of the body.

One of the most classic symptoms of the disease is excessive tiredness, which can start as soon as you wake up. Fatigue can be so great that the patient may have difficulty even lifting their head from the pillow in the morning — many still go through the day sleepy, with difficulty staying awake.

According to the Ministry of Health, other signs of the condition are hair loss, muscle pain, memory failure, dry skin, constipation, irregular menstruation, slowing of the heartbeat, depression and increased blood cholesterol.

According to a study published in the Journal of Thyroid Research, another symptom of low hormone production by the gland is hunger: with little energy, the body would ask for carbohydrates to fuel the body and keep it working. The sign can also lead to weight gain.

In adults, hypothyroidism is most often caused by Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, an autoimmune condition in which the body attacks the gland, which loses its ability to function properly.

In adults, hypothyroidism is most often caused by Hashimoto's Thyroiditis, an autoimmune condition in which the body attacks the gland, which loses its ability to function properly.

The treatment recommended by the Ministry of Health is the use of a drug called levothyroxine daily, on an empty stomach — the drug maintains normal hormone levels, allowing the patient to be functional in their routine.

