Kumahara Changes Name, Becomes 1st Trans Athlete in Table Tennis | table tennis

Luca Kumahara: get used to that name. Yes, the story is about the second greatest female table tennis athlete in Brazil. If you thought about Caroline Kumahara, even if you saw that name during the London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, forget it. That name is now history. That name no longer exists. With male pronouns, this is how all this text will be written, even if we are talking about the female category of the modality. The transgender theme in sports is always fraught with controversy, but here the case is different: an athlete’s fight for social recognition.

1 of 3 Luca Kumahara at the Olympic Games — Photo: COB Luca Kumahara at the Olympic Games — Photo: COB

With three Olympics played and countless medals in table tennis, Luca Kumahara is, without a doubt, one of the references in the female category. An example for the new generation, an athlete who has always been politically involved in favor of sport. Those who follow his career more closely must have noticed that even through his posts on the social network, the athlete already talks about the masculine. What was needed for the matter to be made public? Luca took care to communicate all the people close to him, the athletes, his confederation. The matter has been dealt with internally for months. The most important: the reception of the whole process.

Luca Kumahara on Transition: “Finally being recognized for what I am and always have been”

To start at the beginning, gender identity is how an individual identifies their gender. The person recognizes himself as male, female, both or neither gender. Sport as we know it today is a completely binary place: female or male. Perhaps for this reason, Luca Kumahara was slow to talk about it.

– For me the word transition is even a little out of context. In the term, it makes sense, but for me, in my case, I never understood myself as a girl, I never felt like a girl. So, since I was a child, from the first memories I have, I always felt like a boy – said Luca, 27, in an exclusive interview.

2 of 3 Luca Kumahara during his childhood — Photo: Personal Collection Luca Kumahara during his childhood — Photo: Personal Collection

– Didn’t I have that “will be” phase? There was a phase of trying to fit in with what is more socially accepted, cis-heteronormativity, but I always felt like a boy, ever since I was a child. I didn’t have the suffering, that passage of doubt. It was always a certainty for me. The only thing that has changed for some time now is having contact with information and knowledge.

It was this information and knowledge that allowed Kumahara to understand that even though he was in table tennis, he could already start adopting some changes.

– Even for having always been part of the sport, having always lived from the sport, since I was a child sport has always been very present for me. Having lived in this bubble meant that I didn’t have access to this information and understand what could be done. Perhaps if I had had this education earlier, I could have made this “official” transition, put out in adolescence, for example. Earlier or even when I was a kid. It comes a little late, in quotes, if you consider how long I’ve known and how much I understand myself that way. But she came because I had contact with this information.

– I said: “Gee, I can change my name, I can hormone – if I want, I can have surgery, if I want. If I don’t want to, that’s fine too.” To understand what was part of this universe. What was the transition. One thing I understood, that transition occurs from the moment you talk to people. It occurs when you understand each other, but also when you speak, that more external thing. When people know, you don’t have to go through any procedures for the transition to take place.

– I thought: “Gee, I don’t need to live like this forever”. Because it was an issue that I had really resigned myself to that it was going to be that way. I understood myself in one way, but for the world, the world would see me in another way. I could never be myself. That moment was crucial for me to make this decision to tell the world, people can make this adaptation. We can go through this transition, go through this change and I can keep doing my thing, keep living off the sport. All.

It is common for trans people not to be well accepted. For Kumahara, the scenario was the opposite. He knew he would have the support of parents, siblings, friends and all those close to him.

– I think I have a great privilege to have people around me who are very calm about it and more and more I’ve been discovering that I have more and more people, who I didn’t imagine would be so peaceful. It gives me confidence and peace of mind to move forward with this whole transition issue.

Within the work environment, Luca also received unrestricted support from everyone, coaches, athletes, commission and even internally in the Confederation. The coach of the Brazilian women’s team, Hideo Yamamoto, for example, made a point of stressing how important it is to see him happy. And he insisted on changing the name in the cell phone book to facilitate the adaptation.

Women’s national team coach Hideo Yamamoto talks about Luca Kumahara: “Different smile”

– He had a smile on his face. If he’s happy, I’m happy for him too. The process of adapting the name is difficult, I told him, but I think everyone can adapt. He told the team, and I saw that everyone was happy. I feel like it gives more gas. He is freer, he manages to do things without fear, it makes me feel good – commented the athlete Laura Watanabe.

The understanding took place in 2019. Since then, Luca Kumahara has competed in the Tokyo Olympic Games. The idea, now, is to continue in the search for a spot with the women’s team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Thinking about his career as an athlete, having such a short cycle, he will not undergo any procedure, for the time being, which makes him nothing changes for the dispute. Framed with the necessary standards, but officially seeking the name change to be treated correctly.

– I still have goals to fulfill with the Brazilian women’s team. I have an idea to hormone, but I still don’t know when and I don’t want to trace something, because it can change over time. So I want to fulfill my goals with the selection. I want to continue contributing as much as I can, as much as I can and then we’ll see the next step.

– My idea is that I will compete one day in the men’s. My idea was to make it public only when that day came. I illustrate that this box was always inside me, but I kept it closed in a corner, I didn’t move it. From the moment I opened it, I started talking about it, it seems like it all came out. And I give myself the right to feel all that, because it’s been 25 years or so keeping it inside me. Until that day arrives, I decided to make this public, to make this discomfort of still not being able to play in the masculine smaller.

– The decision (to continue playing in the women’s) is very difficult. Because for me it’s a very important thing that I’ve been waiting a long time to do. So, having to wait longer for professional reasons is very difficult. But it’s putting it on the scales and knowing that it’s a decision for life.

In addition to coaches and athletes, the Brazilian Table Tennis Confederation is also supporting the athlete. The entity also made an official statement on the subject.

“CBTM respects and is creating a support network so that the athlete continues to maintain his professional activity in table tennis, regardless of very personal choices. The entity has sought more information, as well as guidelines for a healthy and positive transition within the table tennis practice environment. We also highlight the importance of the athlete for the Brazilian team, which has already played in three Olympic Games and has represented and has represented the country in several international competitions”.

Regarding the name, the Confederation has always expressed openness. In contact with the athlete, he has already adapted posts on social networks, will disclose the calls already with a social name and has positioned himself as follows:

“From a formal request from the athlete, we will be able to change the name in our system, without any change in the sports history built by the athlete. We will adopt the new name in official competitions nationwide, as well as in the case of eventual calls for the Brazilian National Team”

International Federation

The International Olympic Committee has the protocol that each sport Federation determines its rules for trans athletes. In table tennis, this is the first case in the world disclosed so far and starts the topic within the organ.

– To prepare a policy on the participation of transgender athletes, the ITTF Executive Committee approved the creation of a working group led by Dr. Alaa Meshref, Executive Vice President of the ITTF, and including the ITTF Gender Commissioner and the ITTF Committee on Sport, Science and Medicine. To formulate an inclusive and fair recommendation, a holistic approach is needed, involving a wide range of stakeholders, from athletes and coaches, representatives of other sports and the transgender community.

The entity showed openness to a possible name change for the Brazilian.

“If an athlete changes their name, they must submit a request to the ITTF to see the change reflected in the ITTF database.”