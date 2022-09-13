Lawyer makes official pre-candidate for the presidency of Fluminense

Through a statement released to the press, lawyer Marcelo Souto made official, once again, his pre-candidacy for the presidency of Fluminense. In the last election, he had also competed, and will follow for a new attempt. He joins Ademar Arrais, another candidate for the presidential chair. Check out:

Journalist friend. Goodnight. I officially announce our candidacy for the Presidency of Fluminense Football Club.

The problems rooted in our institution and the ties that have held and prevented the role of Fluminense Football Club for decades have motivated the union of tricolores, fans and members, the Oscar Cox Heirs.

We have developed a program with viable alternatives that will allow our club to return to its rightful place. A set of projects aimed at innovating, modernizing and repositioning our brand, achieving excellent sporting performance and financial stability.

We have a project that Fluminense needs and deserves, made with great care, work and planning, endorsed by great executives in the market. This is the huge Fluminense that we see and that we will deliver to the fans.

We cannot expect Fluminense to depend on saviors of the country, patrons or benefactors, the path is professional work. Below is the briefing and the launch link of our Application. I invite you to follow us on our social media.

A hug and tricolor greetings.

Marcelo Souto

Fluminense Football Club Presidential Candidate