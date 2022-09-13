Learn how to hire up to BRL 1,000 through the Caixa app in September

The Caixa Econômica Federal microcredit announced a few months ago is still available to Brazilians. The value of loan it’s from up to BRL 1 thousand for individuals, and hiring can be done by someone with a dirty name.

Read more: ‘Pix international’ will allow transfers between more than 60 countries

The bank confirmed that the amount reserved for hiring is up to R$ 150 billion. Freelancers formalized as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) can also hire, but the limits and fees are different.

Cash Microcredit

The loans are part of the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital), created by the federal government in partnership with the bank. Know the conditions for each of the audiences served:

Individuals: limit of R$ 1 thousand and interest rate from 1.95% per month; Legal entities (MEI): limit of R$ 3 thousand and interest rate from 1.99% per month.

In both cases, the term to pay off the debt is up to 24 months. For MEI, it is necessary to have at least 12 months of activity with the CNPJ before hiring. Negative applicants can only have debts of up to R$3,000.

How to get the loan?

Hiring is done 100% digitally, through the Caixa Tem app. The tool created to enable the transfer of Emergency Aid incorporated a series of functions after the end of the program, including the credit line.

Here’s how to apply for the loan: