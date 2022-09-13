Longevity la Elizabeth: expert teaches how to have a long life – Sade

(photo: Frank Augstein/POOL/AFP)

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, after 70 years of reign. The royal family’s official statement said the monarch died “in peace”.

Synonymous with longevity and health for having reached the milestone of the UK’s oldest sovereign and the longest-reigning woman in the world, she has also witnessed several historic moments such as the Second World War, as well as having seen 15 distinguished prime ministers. in the UK and witness 12 different US presidents.

But what was the Queen’s secret? O Mail spoke with doctor Patricya Tavare, a specialist in longevity, who gave some tips on how to have a long and healthy life.

Also read: Study refutes theory that eating a lot in the morning does not make you fat

According to the expert, life expectancy in Brazil is over 75 years old, more than double that recorded a century ago. She explains that, according to studies, this is the result of healthy lifestyle habits such as good nutrition, physical activity and restful sleep.

“But we know that it is much more than that. Having a frequent follow-up of your health will guarantee prevention or early diagnosis of diseases that most lead to morbidity and mortality, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s”, emphasizes Patricya.

The doctor says that health care from childhood is what will ensure healthy aging. “I always tell my patients that how much and how you invest in your health today will make all the difference in how you will spend your last years: walking and with autonomy or bedridden and dependent”, he pointed out. “But we know that it is much more than that. Having a frequent follow-up of your health will guarantee prevention or early diagnosis of diseases that most lead to morbidity and mortality, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s”, emphasizes Patricya.

Tips to ensure a long and healthy life

Sleep: “Sleep has to be restorative, at least between 6 to 7 hours a night. We have to reach ‘REM sleep’, which is what really restores. The regulation of our cortisol depends a lot on this sleep-wake cycle. There are several studies, for example, who cites apnea as a cause of dementia. So if you don’t have sleep that really restores you or if you have apnea, you increase the risk of dementia, cardiovascular diseases, degenerative diseases in general.”

Balanced food: “Food to have an impact on longevity has to be a balanced diet, but also from childhood. your longevity. So, eat a diet with all food groups. The base is still complex carbohydrates, non-polyunsaturated oilseeds and we go up with fruits, vegetables, vegetables. A diet rich in ‘colorful’ foods, which have all food groups correctly, without dietary restrictions according to each age group”

Early medical follow-up: “It has to start in childhood and continue throughout life with frequent medical follow-up, with exams. We use biomarkers of inflammatory processes in longevity, so we know that nowadays the patient who gets sick the most is a patient who is chronically inflamed, a patient who is normally sedentary, who eats poorly, who has a very stressed life, who does not sleep well, who smokes, who drinks. So there are several factors that impact on his health and if he does not take care of his health since childhood, he unfortunately will have an earlier and less healthy aging process.”



physical activity: “For physical activity to have an impact on longevity, it needs to be frequent. At least four to five times a week, lasting more than 40 minutes and practiced since childhood or adolescence. You have to have frequent physical activity. This influences the levels of cholesterol, glucose, metabolism, reduction of sarcopenia, reduction of degenerative diseases of dementia and cardiovascular diseases. There is even a study that proves that physical activity helps in the prevention of alzheimer’s.