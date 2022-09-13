Lotofcil 2611, Quina 5947 and other lotteries: check the numbers (12/9) – Nacional

Lotofcil has an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million this Monday (12/9) (photo: Box/Disclosure)

Caixa drew lots this Monday (12/9) the contests Lotofcil 2611, Quina 5947, Lotomania 2364 and Super Sete 294.

The event took place at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo (see how it went in the video below).

O State of Mines updated all results in real time!

Check out this Monday’s lotteries (12/9)

Lotofcil 2611 – BRL 1.5 million

Whoever hits 15 numbers from 01 to 25 wins the maximum prize.

Check the tens: 02 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 08 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 17 – 19 – 21 – 22 – 25

prize 15 hits: 4 winning bets, R$ 435,307.17

14 hits: 320 winning bets, R$ 1,629.89

13 hits: 11722 winning bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 137987 winning bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 753371 winning bets, BRL 5.00

Next draw: BRL 1.5 million (13/9)

Quina 5947 – BRL 1.4 million

The amount will go out to the only player who enters five numbers from 01 to 80.

Check the tens: 08 – 12 – 26 – 64 – 74

prize

5 hits: there was no winner

4 hits: 46 winning bets, R$ 7,174.82

3 hits: 4,427 winning bets, R$ 71.00

2 hits: 110,525 winning bets, BRL 2.84 Next draw: BRL 2.3 million (13/9)

Lotomania 2364 – BRL 1 million

The player selects 50 numbers from 01 to 100 and hopes that 20 are drawn.

Check the tens: 01 – 04 – 09 – 12 – 18 – 23 – 27 – 31 – 32 – 35 – 43 – 48 – 50 – 53 – 57 – 62 – 66 – 70 – 86 – 99

prize

20 hits: there was no winner

19 hits: 5 winning bets, BRL 35,206.41

18 hits: 75 winning bets, R$ 1,466.93

17 hits: 615 winning bets, R$ 178.89

16 hits: 3436 winning bets, BRL 32.01

15 hits: 13493 winning bets, BRL 8.15

0 hits: There was no hit Next draw: BRL 1.6 million (14/9)

Super Seven 294 – BRL 1.1 million

The fortune will go to the participant who hits a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns.

1st column: 3

2nd column: 7

3rd column: 4

4th column: 7

5th column: 6

6th column: 7

7th column: 5

prize 7 hits: there were no winners

6 hits: 4 winning bets, R$ 6,699.52

5 hits: 45 winning bets, BRL 850.73

4 hits: 765 winning bets, BRL 50.04

3 hits: 6,744 winning bets, BRL 5.00

Next draw: BRL 1.2 million (14/9)