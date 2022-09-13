Lula on CNN: ‘I am guilty of being innocent’ – Politica

Lula participates, this Monday (12/9), in the “WW Especial: Presidenciveis”, on CNN (photo: Reproduction/CNN) The presidential candidate, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), declared, in a CNN interview this Monday (12/9), that he was “guilty of being innocent”. The former president participated in the “WW Special: Presidential” panel and pointed out that he does not regret the indications he made to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The court overturned the PT’s convictions in court.

“Let me tell you a fantastic story: for the first time in the history of Brazil, I am guilty of being innocent,” Lula said in an interview with journalist William Waack.

“I said all the time that there was a judge lying, that there was a task group from the Public Ministry that induced society and the Brazilian press to sell the lies they told as if they were true. I had to prove my innocence and their guilt in court, because we were the ones who proved all the trickery and fraud that were done”, he added.

The former president’s party, the PT, nominated seven of the ten ministers of the STF: Ricardo Lewandowski, Crmen Lcia and Dias Toffoli were nominated by himself. While Luiz Fux, Rosa Weber, Lus Roberto Barroso and Luiz Edson Fachin by Dilma Rousseff.

According to him, he does not regret having nominated them because I must continue to believe in Brazilian Justice. “There was a judge in the Supreme Court who prevented me from being a minister, at the same time these people acquitted me. What am I going to do if not say that we need to continue believing in Justice, because if we stop believing in Justice, we need to know that there is something that is not working in Brazil,” he said.

The interview is a CNN series with presidential candidates in the “WW Special: Presidential”.

Simone Tebet (MDB), Luiz Felipe D’Avila (Novo), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil) have already been heard between August 29 and September 2.

The conversation was conducted by journalist William Waack and broadcast on TV, on the channel’s website and on the broadcaster’s profiles on digital platforms, including YouTube.