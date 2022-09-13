Lula oscillates downwards and goes to 39.6% of intentions; Bolsonaro scores 36.5%, points out Paraná Pesquisas

A survey points out that even if the second round of the elections were between the two on Tuesday, the 13th, the PT would be elected with 47.4% of the votes.

Reproduction/Paraná Research

Second national survey of September by Paraná Pesquisas for the 2022 presidential election



The new national survey of Paraná Research for the post of President of the Republic, announced this Tuesday, 13, points out that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) maintains the leadership of the dispute, with 39.6% of the voting intentions, and that the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), is in second place, with 36.5%. The scenario is a stimulated search, when respondents are given a list of available candidates. In relation to the institute’s previous survey, also this September, Lula fluctuated down, leaving 40.2%, and Bolsonaro up, up 0.1%. The survey testifies once again that the presidential race remains polarized between the two. The survey also points to a possible second-round scenario in which Lula would win the elections if they were held this Tuesday, with 47.4% of voting intentions against 41.2% for Bolsonaro. In comparison with the previous poll, Lula fluctuated positively 0.1% in the second round, and Bolsonaro negatively 0.1%. In addition to the two, candidates Ciro Gomes (PDT) also scored 7.4% in the first round scenario; Simone Tebet (MDB), 4.7%; Felipe D’Avila (New), 0.5%; Pablo Marcal, 0.4%; Soraya Thronicke (Union), 0.4%; Léo Péricles (UP), 0.1%; Father Kelmon (PTB), 0.1%; Sofia Manzano (PCB), 0.1%; and Vera Lúcia (PSTU), 0.1%. They do not know or did not respond amounted to 4%, while white, null or none of the candidates were 6%. To carry out the study, Paraná Pesquisas interviewed 2020 voters over 16 years of age in 26 Brazilian states and the Federal District between September 8 and 12. The confidence level is 95%, with an estimated margin of error of plus or minus 2.2%. The research was registered with the Regional Council of Statistics of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th regions under number 3122/22.