Lula says Aécio created ‘climate of animosity’ in Brazilian politics

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) did not deny cases of corruption in his government and raised the tone against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), his main opponent in the Saturday elections on CNN Brasil today.

More at ease than in the last presidential debate, Lula spoke for 50 minutes in an interview focused mainly on corruption. Without naming names, defended that “whoever got their hands” on Petrobras should be punished and stated that the Deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG) is blamed for the “animosity climate” in the politics that dominated the country after 2014.

See the highlights:

at ease on the sabbath, Lula once again admitted corruption in his government, but avoided naming culprits and defended articulation with Congress in an eventual government.

The PT said that the blamed for the “judicialization of politics” and the “climate of animosity” in the country is Aécio Neves .

. He raised the tone against Bolsonaro, his main competitor. He called the government weak and claimed that the president was co-opted by Congress .

. Also criticized what he called Bolsonaro’s ‘uncivilized behavior’ which, according to him, “instigates confusion”.

which, according to him, “instigates confusion”. On the same day that he confirmed the support of Marina Silva (Rede), he highlighted actions aimed at the environment: defended the demarcation of indigenous and quilombola lands and even preached the reorganization of the UN (United Nations) around the climate debate.

Mensalão, Petrolão and other cases: The theme of corruption dominated the first half of the Sabbath. As happened on the Saturday of Jornal Nacional, from Rede Globo, the former president did not deny that there was corruption during PT governments, but he also did not assign names, defending his administration.

I think the culprit [pelos casos de corrupção] he was the one who put his feet in his hands. When you govern a country the size of Brazil, a country that has thousands of employees, dozens of ministries and someone commits the wrong, what do you have to do? Investigate. Punished, punished. If the person is innocent, the person is acquitted; if the person is guilty, the person pays. That’s how it works.”

“Because there are two ways for you not to have corruption: one is for you to issue a decree, creating a hundred-year secrecy, as is being done now. The other thing is for you to throw everything under the rug and not get up — which we did,” he said. , in reference to Bolsonaro.

Turned to Bolsonaro: Lula has touched more on the wounds about scandals during PT governments and his period in prison, between 2018 and 2019, because of Operation Lava Jato — and used it to attack Bolsonaro.

There will only be a possibility that you will not be investigated if you do not commit an offense. If you do, you’ll be investigated, you’ll be entitled to the presumption of innocence, but if you’ve made a mistake, you pay the price.”

Lula’s response to making mea culpa and admitting that there was corruption at Petrobras, on the news of Jornal Nacional, pleased the campaign. At the other end, during the presidential debate promoted by UOL, Folha, Band and TV Cultura, the former president dodged Bolsonaro’s question on the subject. The objective, according to allies, was not to get into controversy, but it ended up looking like passivity in the evaluation of the communication nucleus.

On CNN, Lula also recalled, once again, mechanisms created in his government, such as the Transparency Portal, in addition to nudging Bolsonaro by saying that, under the PT administration, the Federal Police was independent and he respected the triple list in choosing the PGR (Attorney General’s Office).

“Running”: There was also left for former judge Sérgio Moro (União Brasil), whom Lula has called a liar. With direct offenses, he said that Lava Jato, which had all the processes against him reversed, was worn out because of the actions of the former magistrate, now a candidate for the Senate in Paraná.

The investigation process could have been more serious if the judge hadn’t been the rogue he was, if he hadn’t turned Lava Jato into a political issue to prohibit me from running for president of the Republic, to try to convict me.”

The analysis, within the PT, is that issues involving the theme “corruption” are no longer the center of the agenda, as they were in the past – especially in 2018 – but, when they are raised, they must be answered on the legal basis. Lula had his convictions overturned in 2021 after the STF (Federal Supreme Court) judged Moro partial in dealing with the cases against the former PT.

Which is not to say that the Court acquitted the former president. UOL Confere explained the situation.

The precursor: For Lula, Aécio is responsible for creating an atmosphere of animosity in the country for having asked for a recount of the polls after being defeated by former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2014.

It was the first time, I lost three elections, I lost one to Collor, I lost two to Fernando Henrique Cardoso, and I was returning home to prepare for the other election. Not Aécio, Aécio challenged Dilma’s victory, filed an appeal in court, and is responsible for the climate of animosity that is created today in that country. Because in an election, you contest, you lose or you win.”

“They removed Dilma to build the bridge to the future and dismantled the things that were happening in this country. The country lived in a certain normality. We had no difficulty in relationships with political parties”, said the former president.

During the interview of Jornal Nacional, Lula had already mentioned that Dilma faced a “dynamic duo” —Eduardo Cunha (PTB), then president of the Chamber, and Aécio. “They worked all the time so she couldn’t make any changes,” the PT said at the time.

Weak: Lula also criticized what he called Bolsonaro’s “fragility” in dealing with Congress. It has been recurrent for the former president to criticize the secret budget and repeat that the president is “hostage” to the so-called centrão and to deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber.

“What happens is that the government is so weak that Congress took over and, today, Congress has more investment power than the President of the Republic,” he said.

The President of the Republic was co-opted by Parliament. He handed over the budget to Parliament, the budget belongs to the government! The government sends the LDO [Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias] in August, for it to be approved, the government has to execute it.”

Alckmin Factor: If, for him, Bolsonaro is hostage to Congress, his candidate for vice, former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), would be the solution to improve his dialogue with parliamentarians, especially among the more conservative groups.

When I went to look for comrade Alckmin to be my deputy, it was because I knew the need that we will have to do a lot of articulation in Brasília, for us to try to change the fact that the President of the Republic is very much a hostage of the National Congress.”

“Uncivilized”: Lula also commented on the recent cases of deaths of PT supporters by Bolsonaristas, such as what happened in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) in July and in Mato Grosso last week. In harsh criticism, he blamed the president’s “uncivilized” climate and said the competitor “creates confusion” when he should follow his institutional role.

“I had never seen uncivilized behavior as I am seeing it now,” said Lula, recalling the cases. You don’t want to preside over the country to try to stir up trouble. This country needs peace to grow.”

As part of a new campaign strategy, the former president has been instructed not to waste his chances of attacking his opponent.

This country needs peace to improve and who can do that is the President of the Republic, it is his behavior that dictates a little bit the rules of what will happen in society. And this current president lives on that, he lives on provoking, he lives on instigating, he lives on disrespect, he lives on offending a Supreme Court minister.”

Environment vs. agriculture: Lula was also asked whether the support given by former minister Marina Silva this weekend could not further disrupt the campaign’s already delicate relationship with the agribusiness sector — an area that is mostly Bolsonarista.

In a bite and blow, Lula defended the demarcation of indigenous and quilombola lands, but stated, as on other occasions, that his government has done more for the sector than Bolsonaro.

I am aware that it was in our government that we made the largest amount of environmental protection reserves, which was the largest amount of legalization, demarcation of indigenous lands, and the largest amount of quilombola lands. We’ll have to do it, folks.”

As an example of trying to balance the two aspects, he mentioned the demarcation of Raposa Serra do Sol land, in Roraima, made by his government in 2005. “When I decided to fight for the agent to legalize it, I knew I was going to lose support. from Roraima. I knew it. But, look, you have to make the choice. The quilombolas have the right to have their lands demarcated.”

He also said that “the most needy will have our preference in treatment”, but also waved to farmers and asked for respect for the law.

There are big entrepreneurs in the area of ​​agriculture who behave with dignity and who produce, sell, export and respect. Who doesn’t want to respect, patience, the law exists for the person to be punished.”

When criticizing the UN Security Council, Lula said that it is also necessary to change the international discussion on the climate issue. “We cannot continue with the Security Council represented by the geopolitics of the Second World War. An African country must enter, a Latin American country must enter, Germany must enter, India must enter, so that we can, when it comes to the climate issue, when we make a decision, it will be final.”

In a conference to the foreign press in August, he had already said that it is necessary to include new countries in the Security Council of the organization to adapt to the geopolitics of the 21st century.

Schedule: Lula was the fifth presidential candidate interviewed by the broadcaster. Before him, Ciro Gomes (PDT), Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (new), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) were interviewed by presenter William Waack.

Waack said, at the beginning of the interview, that Bolsonaro did not respond to the broadcaster’s invitation.