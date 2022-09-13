Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) jumps more than 9% and leads Ibovespa highs; Is action still an opportunity? – Money Times

The actions of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) rose sharply again this Monday (12). The retailer’s roles e-commerce advanced 9.13%, closing the session quoted at R$ 4.78 each.

Leandro Petrokas, research director and partner at quantizedevaluated the company’s performance on the stock market, which is highly sensitive to the yield curve, as a reaction to lower inflationary pressure.

In addition, recalled Petrokas, the company recorded a 93% drop from the top to the bottom – so it is “natural” for the shares to recover.

In addition to Magazine Luiza, the Via (VIIA3) ended the day in the dark, with its share rising 4.91% to R$3.42. THE American (AMER3) also recorded gains in the session, with an appreciation of 4.35%.

main beneficiary

Magazine Luiza stock is one of the biggest beneficiaries of deflation in Brazil, said Niels Tahara, an analyst at Benndorf.

According to Tahara, assets of discretionary consumptionas clothing retail and consumer goods facing the white line, are the ones that gain the most from the downward movement in the prices of inflationsince, with lower prices, the purchasing power of consumers improves.

In an interview with Money TimesBruno Di Giacomo, from Nero Capital, stated that retail – and that includes Magazine Luiza and Via – holds opportunities.

“We are less optimistic about commodities because the bullish cycle is over, it has started to neutralize”, commented the manager.

Time to forget about MGLU3?

In a report, the BB Investimentos stated that recent gains in retailers’ shares anticipate the sector’s sales recovery movement, which should be observed more significantly from 2023 onwards.

The positive outlook should favor cyclical retail companies on the Stock Exchange during the semester, the institution evaluated.

However, there are reasons for the market to be more optimistic with Magazine than with Via.

BB has a buy recommendation for Magazine Luiza, with a target price of R$5.60. The recommendation for Via is “neutral”.

“Although we believe that its actions will also take advantage of this moment of better prospects for cyclical retail, we are more cautious in the face of doubts that hang over the balance of sales channels and the impact of this on the company’s profitability”, explained the institution about the owner. of Bahia houses and Point. The suggested target price is R$ 4.70.

See the biggest rises of the Ibovespa today:

ticker Valuation MGLU3 9.13% ECOR3 7.03% POSI3 4.95% NTCO3 4.95% VIIA3 4.91%

See the biggest drops in the Ibovespa today:

ticker Valuation ASAI3 -1.86% IGTI11 -1.80% PRIOR3 -1.68% BBSE3 -1.33% SBSP3 1.30%

