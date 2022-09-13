Majority of shareholders vote to sell Twitter to Musk

Voting for the purchase of big tech for US$ 44 billion ends on Tuesday (13.set.); information was released by Reuters

A majority of Twitter shareholders voted in favor of selling the company to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the news agency reported. Reuters this Monday (12.Sep.2022), citing sources with knowledge on the subject.

The voting, which will end on Tuesday (13.set.), already have enough votes for the sale of the big tech for $44 billion, according to the agency.

The sources declined to be identified to Reuters ahead of an official announcement via Twitter, which did not respond to requests for comment by the agency.

The billionaire said on August 6 that the purchase of the technology platform, approved on April 25, would be carried out on the original terms if Twitter provided information about its method of sampling accounts and differentiating between real and robot accounts.

The deal includes selling the shares to Musk for $54.20, which is currently worth about $40.

NEGOTIATIONS

On July 8, the businessman gave up on buying the big tech. In the announcement, sent to Twitter through a letter (here is the full text – 166 KB, in English), Musk alleges that the company “violated various provisions of the contract”.

One of the possible violations cited by the businessman was the company’s payment of US$ 7.75 million to Peiter Zatko, the former head of security for the social network, without his consent.

On August 23, an accusation by Zatko about security flaws on Twitter was released. He had been fired in January 2022.

Twitter’s chairman of the board of directors, Bret Taylor, tweeted then that the head of the company was “committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed with Mr Musk”and who plannedenter an action” for the fulfillment of the agreement.

On July 12, the company filed a lawsuit against Musk in the Delaware Court of Chancery in the United States for the completion of the purchase. The businessman asked that the trial be held on October 17.

On May 13, Musk had already announced the temporary suspension of the deal with Twitter for similar reasons.

On April 4, Elon Musk acquired 9.2% of Twitter, becoming one of the largest shareholders of the social network, with 73,486,938 shares.