Man arrested in Rio for dyeing black-eyed peas green to sell as string beans | Rio de Janeiro

A man was arrested on Monday (12) for painting black-eyed peas to sell as if they were string beans. The 43-year-old suspect was arrested in São João de Meriti selling the product at a street fair, in the Vilar dos Teles neighborhood.

According to the police, after market research, it was found that the average price for fradinho costs R$ 6.50 and for string beans, R$ 27.50.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Agents from the Special Police Office for Crimes against Consumers (Decon) went to check a complaint on Rua Visconde da Gávea, in Gamboa, Rio’s Port Zone, where they found and interdicted a clandestine production of painted beans. At the scene, equipment used for the handling and manipulation of fraud was found.

The man who was arrested is from Rio Grande do Sul. According to the police, he stated that he learned to practice fraud in São Paulo and decided to import the “business” to Rio de Janeiro a year ago.

Upon being arrested, the man confirmed to the police that he was already carrying out the fraud in Baixada Fluminense, on weekdays. On weekends, he said he sold the product in São Gonçalo, at a fair in the northeastern neighborhood of Neves.