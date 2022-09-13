Man is found dead on UFMG’s Pampulha campus and PC investigates

Civil Police investigate the death of a man found dead, this Monday (12), inside the Pampulha campus of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). The body of the 32-year-old victim will undergo an autopsy that will determine the cause of death.

According to the police institution, a forensic team was deployed and carried out the first surveys at the scene before removing the body. “The body was sent to the Instituto Médico Legal Dr. André Roquette, where it is for necropsy examinations. PCMG continues to investigate the cause of death,” added the police, in a statement.

On social media, students commented on the incident. “They found a body near the Dentistry building here at UFMG. I am shaken to a level that makes no sense,” wrote a young woman.

Body was inside construction

According to information from a student passed on to THE TIME, the man found dead would be inside a building. “It’s a storeroom. Some people said it would be hanging from a tree, but that wasn’t it. The students didn’t see the body, only the police, forensics and IML movement”, said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.

The report sought out the educational institution’s press office, but, until the publication of the report, it had not yet taken a position on the death recorded on campus.

Updated at 22:30