Man killed by pet kangaroo in Australia, police say

A 77-year-old man was found by a relative in the country’s first fatal kangaroo attack since 1936.

An Australian man died after being attacked by a kangaroo he kept as a pet, police said.

A relative found the 77-year-old man with serious injuries Monday at his home in Redmond, about 400 kilometers south of Perth.

When paramedics arrived at the rural property, the kangaroo prevented them from attending to him.

The police were forced to shoot and kill the marsupial. The man died on the spot.

A police spokesperson told media he believed the man had been attacked by the kangaroo – which is a wild animal – earlier in the day.

Australia is home to around 50 million kangaroos, which can weigh up to 90 kg and grow up to 2 meters tall.

But fatal attacks are rare — this is the first recorded in Australia since 1936.

Kangaroos have “many weapons” such as sharp teeth, claws and powerful legs, kangaroo behavior expert Graeme Coulson explained to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“Certainly, if they’re cornered or in some sort of affliction, it can be quite dangerous,” Coulson said.

“The problem with kangaroos and people is that they are both upright animals, we stand, and an upright posture like that is a challenge for the male kangaroo.”

In July, a kangaroo left a 67-year-old woman with cuts and a broken leg after attacking her on a hike in Queensland.

And a three-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries during an attack in New South Wales in March.

Urban development across Australia is increasingly encroaching on wild kangaroo habitats.

