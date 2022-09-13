Man shoots ex-wife and 1-year-old son to death in So Paulo

The suspect was accompanied by a person, who stayed inside the car during the shooting but fled in the middle of the confusion. Also according to the PM, at the time of the arrest, he was very nervous and with the gun documents. But in the midst of the confusion, the gun disappeared. He must answer for murder and femicide. Visit the website: https://em.com.br / https://uai.com.br SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Follow the UAI Portal on social media:

A man was arrested for shooting his ex-wife and 1-year-old son this Monday (12/9). The crime took place outside the Rei Leo school, in Parque So Rafael, East Zone of So Paulo.

According to the So Paulo Military Police, the author of the double murder was identified as Ezequiel Lemos Ramos, 39 years old. He has a gun collector’s license, for sport or hunting use. In the attack, he used a shotgun. He was caught red-handed.

Mother and son were taken to the emergency room, where they died. The other son, aged 3, was taken to Santa Marcelina hospital.

Michelle Nicolich, 37, was picking up her two children from school in an Uno Branco. Ezequiel was standing across the street in a gray car, and before his ex-wife even stopped, he started shooting. The driver lost control of the car and hit a pole head-on.

After the shots, the assassin still approached the vehicle and shot again at the victims. In an interview with the G1 portal, a witness also claims that he took off his shirt and said: “You can call the police to arrest me in the act”.

*internship under editor Benny Cohen