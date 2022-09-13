Maneskin singer Damiano David exchanges praise with Luan Santana

An exchange of praise between Damiano David (frontman of the band Maneskin) and Luan Santana stirred the fan circuit over the weekend. It was during an interview with the band to the newspaper Estadão, that the artist revealed his admiration for the Brazilian singer’s music. “I’m more of a popzinho”, he confessed. On the other hand, Luan, of course, reacted with enthusiasm when discovering that he is prestigious.

Damiano also shared in a publication on Instagram Stories the song Eu Não Merecia Isso, by Luan. “Come on, this is a hit,” captioned the Italian popstar. Luan, in turn, went to Stories to show what his favorite Maneskin song is. “This is too good, huh Damiano?”, commented Luan Santana when publishing the song Supermodel.

In the next few days Luan Santana will fulfill his schedule in the United States. The details of what the singer will be doing there is still kept under wraps by his team. The Italians of the band Maneskin are passing through Brazil, where they performed in a historic show at Rock in Rio.

