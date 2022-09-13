Marcia Sensitiva predicts classified between Flamengo and São Paulo

On the night of this Wednesday (14), at 21:30 (Brasilia time), Flamengo welcomes São Paulo for the return match of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, a 3-1 victory at Morumbi, that is, Fla can lose by up to a goal difference at Maracanã, which advances to the decision.

And the game that will take place in a little more than 48 hours had its future read by the sensitive Márcia Fernandes, on the program “Vou Te Contar”, from TV network. According to Márcia, numerology points to an advantage for Mengão. In summary, the great moment of goalkeeper Santos was considered crucial for the possible classification of Flamengo.

“Felipe Alves is in year five. A good year, but not an excellent one. Now, Santos is in an absolute success. The Flamengo goalkeeper is at a very good moment in his life. If it’s goalkeeper against goalkeeper (for example), Flamengo wins. By numerology, Santos has more chances to defend”, said ”Sensitiva”.

Flamengo can return to a Copa do Brasil final after five years

After five seasons, Flamengo can finally return to a Copa do Brasil final. The last time he played a national knockout decision, he was defeated on penalties to Cruzeiro, at Mineirão, in 2017.

After the 1-1 draw at Maracanã, Fla, which at the time was led by Reinaldo Rueda, set sail for Minas Gerais in search of a simple victory to celebrate the title. However, the teams drew 0-0 in regulation time. Finally, the Fox title.

In later years, Mengo accumulated two semi-finals and two quarter-finals. The eliminations went to Athletico-PR, twice, Corinthians and São Paulo.

