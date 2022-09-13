Marina’s support for Lula is a ‘slap in the face of Ciro’ and encourages useful voting, says PT leader

The support of former minister Marina Silva (Rede) to former president Lula (PT) in the dispute against Jair Bolsonaro (PL), made official this Monday 12, is “a slap in the face to Ciro Gomes (PDT)” and can facilitate the PT campaign for the so-called “useful vote” in the first round. The assessment is by Jilmar Tatto, National Secretary of Communication and member of the PT Executive Committee.

In a press conference in São Paulo, Marina said that the first step would be not to treat these voters as if they already had a defined electoral option. For her, all Brazilians, even those who say they vote for Bolsonaro, can be convinced in the coming days to change their position.

THE Capital LetterTatto stated that the alliance with Marina can have a positive impact on the search for so-called “third way” voters.

“She, because of her profile and for having been critical of the PT and Lula at that time, is a person who has political and moral authority to ask those people who are not thinking about voting for Lula and who reject Bolsonaro to come vote for Lula in the first round”, said the PT leader.

According to Tatto, Marina’s support for Lula also signals to the international community that the former president’s return to power would be marked by respect for the environmental agenda and sustainable growth. There is also a political dimension similar to that represented by the entry of Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) in the campaign.

“Marina left differences and disputes in the past to create a great movement in favor of the country, in defense of the Brazilian people, democracy and the achievement of social rights. Marina has this symbology”, he continued. “You can see that I didn’t even talk about the electoral point of view. Obviously it can add, but I think that, due to the fact that it [Bolsonaro] it was a disaster on the environmental issue, these people already vote for Lula. It is a matter of symbolism that she has come to support Lula, and it is a slap in the face to Ciro Gomes.”

Jilmar Tatto admits that an alliance between Lula and Marina would be much more complex “if we were in democratic normality”. The “exceptionality” of the risks to democracy, assesses the PT leader, justifies the alliance between characters who were far away.

Now, the PT’s objective is to intensify the campaign for the “useful vote”, including by the voters of Ciro, for whom Tatto says he has “lost respect” after a new round of attacks by the pedetista.

“I already openly ask for the useful vote. Enough, we can’t play. It is up to the elector of Tebet and Ciro to decide. Ciro’s behavior is unacceptable. He can no longer be beaten and kept quiet.”