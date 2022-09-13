Market sharks are bullish on the stock market; see 4 favorite stocks, according to Itaú – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 46 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Market sharks are bullish on the stock market; see 4 favorite stocks, according to Itaú – Money Times 0 Views

B3 bull, investments, B3, Stock exchange, markets, Ibovespa
Strong growth and high dividend yields were listed as the least relevant factors

Great market managers, also called sharks, are optimistic about the Brazilian stock exchange, according to research carried out by the Itaú BBA.

The survey, which heard 46 respondents between August 24 and September 1, showed that 52.2% of investors have a positive view of the Brazilian stock market for the next three months and only 6.5% have a negative view.

Strong cash flow generation, expected earnings review and attractive valuation in relation to the historical average were listed as the most relevant factors in investment decisions.

On the other hand, strong growth and high dividends were identified as the least relevant points.

We already United States70.5% of investors have a negative view of the stock market, while only 4.5% have a positive view.

The country should reap higher interest rates after record inflation rates, which could even lead to a recession for the power.

favorite stocks

Among the four favorite actions of managers are electrobras (ELET6), with a preference of 34% of respondents, Itau (ITUB4), with 19.6%, locate (RENT3), with 17.4% and Petrobras (PETR4), with 13%.

The favorite stock of market sharks also fell in the taste of analysts, especially after the completion of its capitalization process.

To the Agora Investments, for example, the share may rise 47.35%. The broker maintains a recommendation of purchasewith a target price for the end of 2023 of R$ 69 for ELET6 and R$68 for ELET3.

THE Now highlights that, after the results of the second quarter of 2022, it updated the estimates for the electrobrasincreasing the estimate for adjusted Ebtida by 7%, to R$15.5 billion at the end of 2022, and R$22.3 billion at the end of 2023 (+5%).

According to the broker, the excess supply of generation remains the main short-term risk for the company.

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and lots of interactivity, such as: the summary of the main news of the day in Minuto Money Times, Money Times Responds, in which our journalists answer questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more most… Click here and follow our profile now!

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Check the results of Quina 5947 and Lotofácil 2611 this Monday (12/9)

posted on 9/12/2022 8:03 PM / updated on 9/12/2022 8:29 PM (credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa) Caixa …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved