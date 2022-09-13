Market sharks are bullish on the stock market; see 4 favorite stocks, according to Itaú – Money Times

Great market managers, also called sharks, are optimistic about the Brazilian stock exchange, according to research carried out by the Itaú BBA.

The survey, which heard 46 respondents between August 24 and September 1, showed that 52.2% of investors have a positive view of the Brazilian stock market for the next three months and only 6.5% have a negative view.

Strong cash flow generation, expected earnings review and attractive valuation in relation to the historical average were listed as the most relevant factors in investment decisions.

On the other hand, strong growth and high dividends were identified as the least relevant points.

We already United States70.5% of investors have a negative view of the stock market, while only 4.5% have a positive view.

The country should reap higher interest rates after record inflation rates, which could even lead to a recession for the power.

favorite stocks

Among the four favorite actions of managers are electrobras (ELET6), with a preference of 34% of respondents, Itau (ITUB4), with 19.6%, locate (RENT3), with 17.4% and Petrobras (PETR4), with 13%.

The favorite stock of market sharks also fell in the taste of analysts, especially after the completion of its capitalization process.

To the Agora Investments, for example, the share may rise 47.35%. The broker maintains a recommendation of purchasewith a target price for the end of 2023 of R$ 69 for ELET6 and R$68 for ELET3.

THE Now highlights that, after the results of the second quarter of 2022, it updated the estimates for the electrobrasincreasing the estimate for adjusted Ebtida by 7%, to R$15.5 billion at the end of 2022, and R$22.3 billion at the end of 2023 (+5%).

According to the broker, the excess supply of generation remains the main short-term risk for the company.

