Markets this Tuesday, ore, oil, news from Tim, Carrefour, Itaúsa and other highlights

corporate news

TIM announces payment of R$ 480 million in the form of JCP

Carrefour Brasil approves the payment of interest on capital

B3 and CVM ask Vale for explanations about stock fluctuation

Itaúsa and Votorantim conclude the purchase of Andrade Gutierrez’s stake in CCR

BR Properties: shareholders on the base date of 09/30 will be entitled to receive the capital refund

BB DTVM reduces stake in Randon

Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h50)

China (Shanghai Comp.): +0.05% (trade closed)

Japan (Nikkei 225): +0.25% (trade closed)

Hong Kong (Hang Seng): -0.18% (trade closed)

Germany (DAX): +0.53%

London (FTSE 100): +0.36%

Brent Oil: +1.10% ($95). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.

WTI Oil: +1.20% ($88.8)

Bitcoin futures: +0.56% ($22,580)

Iron ore

The most liquid iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian Exchange in China was up 1.95% at 728 yuan ($105.05). The quotation may impact the shares of Brazilian Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3). This data was obtained from the link: http://www.dce.com.cn/DCE/Products/Industrial/Iron%20Ore/index.html

New York stock futures

At 7:49 am on Wall Street, the Dow Jones futures were up 0.50% and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.52%. Nasdaq was up 0.51%.

Inflation in the US is highlighted this Tuesday, 13

One of the main indicators on the radar of analysts and investors this week is about inflation in the world’s largest economy.

The consumer price index (CPI) in the United States for the month of August will be released at 9:30 am on Tuesday, 13.

The market assesses whether or not the increase in interest rates in the US is being efficient in combating the highest inflation in four decades.

According to Refinitiv, the consensus points to a slight deflation of 0.1%.

A figure that is much higher or lower than expected can bring additional volatility to risky assets such as stocks, especially in the technology and e-commerce sector.

