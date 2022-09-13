meet the 24 participants of A Fazenda 14

The LeoDias column participated in the premiere of A Fazenda 14 this Tuesday (12/9), on the Record TV screen, which released all the celebrities of the fourteenth season of the attraction. Of the 24 names, this space had already revealed nine of them exclusively: Pétala Barreiros, Deborah Albuquerque, Deolane Bezerra, Thomaz Costa, André Santos, Lucas Santos, Kerline Cardoso, Ruivinha de Marte and Baronesa.

Pétala Barreiros and Deolane Bezerra are in A Fazenda (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles) Pétala Barreiros and Deolane Bezerra are in A Fazenda (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles)Pétala Barreiros and Deolane Bezerra are in A Fazenda (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles) Gretchen’s granddaughter, Bia Miranda is in A Fazenda (Reproduction) Gretchen’s granddaughter, Bia Miranda is in A Fazenda (Reproduction)Gretchen’s granddaughter, Bia Miranda is in A Fazenda (Reproduction) Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Deolane-Bezerra-A-Fazenda Deolane Bezerra revealed that she is not afraid to leave A Fazenda 14 in handcuffsReproduction / Instagram Adriane-Galisteu-A-Fazenda Adriane Galisteu will be in charge of A Fazenda 14Reproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising The farm Photo: Playback/Instagram 0

Original cast of the rural reality:

Vini Büttel (On Vacation with Ex)

Tiago Ramos (Neymar’s ex-stepfather)

Thomaz Costa (ex-Carousel)

Tati Zaqui (funkeira)

Rosiane Pinheiro (Actress, dancer and World Cup muse)

Petala Barreiros (influencer)

Lucas Santos (former Carousel)

Kerline Cardoso (former BBB)

Iran Malfitano (actor)

Ingrid Ohara (influencer)

Redhead from Mars (funkeira and tiktoker)

Shayan Haghbin (ex-Marriage Blind)

Ellen Cardoso (Strawberry, Naldo’s wife)

Deolane Bezerra (influencer)

Deborah Albuquerque (former Power Couple)

Alex Gallate (Formerly The House)

Bruno Talamo (reporter)

André Marinho (ex-Broz and Power Couple)

Barbara Borges (actress and former paquita)

Mauricio Lourenço (Pele Milflow)

Paiol Participants:

Claudia Baronesa (ex-Power Couple)

MC Creu (singer and ex-Power Couple)

Suziaine Martins (former Fidelity Test)

Bia Miranda (influencer)

André Santos (former football player)

The five participants of Paiol (which lost the sponsorship of Tik Tok) will compete for a spot in the cast of the rural reality of Record TV through a vote on the official website of the broadcaster.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.