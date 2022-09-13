meet the 24 participants of A Fazenda 14

The LeoDias column participated in the premiere of A Fazenda 14 this Tuesday (12/9), on the Record TV screen, which released all the celebrities of the fourteenth season of the attraction. Of the 24 names, this space had already revealed nine of them exclusively: Pétala Barreiros, Deborah Albuquerque, Deolane Bezerra, Thomaz Costa, André Santos, Lucas Santos, Kerline Cardoso, Ruivinha de Marte and Baronesa.

Original cast of the rural reality:

Vini Büttel (On Vacation with Ex)
Tiago Ramos (Neymar’s ex-stepfather)
Thomaz Costa (ex-Carousel)
Tati Zaqui (funkeira)
Rosiane Pinheiro (Actress, dancer and World Cup muse)
Petala Barreiros (influencer)
Lucas Santos (former Carousel)
Kerline Cardoso (former BBB)
Iran Malfitano (actor)
Ingrid Ohara (influencer)
Redhead from Mars (funkeira and tiktoker)
Shayan Haghbin (ex-Marriage Blind)
Ellen Cardoso (Strawberry, Naldo’s wife)
Deolane Bezerra (influencer)
Deborah Albuquerque (former Power Couple)
Alex Gallate (Formerly The House)
Bruno Talamo (reporter)
André Marinho (ex-Broz and Power Couple)
Barbara Borges (actress and former paquita)
Mauricio Lourenço (Pele Milflow)

Paiol Participants:

Claudia Baronesa (ex-Power Couple)
MC Creu (singer and ex-Power Couple)
Suziaine Martins (former Fidelity Test)
Bia Miranda (influencer)
André Santos (former football player)

The five participants of Paiol (which lost the sponsorship of Tik Tok) will compete for a spot in the cast of the rural reality of Record TV through a vote on the official website of the broadcaster.

