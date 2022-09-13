Mel Maia highlights the beauty of the thong and fans praise

In a recent record released on social media, the actress Mayan honey, 18 years old, enchanted his more than 12 million followers by sharing his photos while bathing in the sea, lavishing his sculptural body in a thin bikini. At the time, the influencer made the hearts of her followers beat faster and conquered more than 2 million likes on her profile.

“40 degrees huh”, joked Mayan honey in the caption of the publication accompanied by a sweating emoji, showing all her beauty and female empowerment for the click, in addition to highlighting her perfect curves and thin waist in the tiny piece. In the comments, fans left a shower of praise for the star.

“By far the most beautiful woman today, without a doubt!”, commented a follower. “Supreme perfection”, highlighted another. “Mel Maia is getting more and more wonderful”, fired another fan of the actress, among several messages of praise for the star.

It is worth mentioning that Mayan honey has been single since the end of her relationship with football player João Pedro. In the last year, she has spoken out after the singer Mc Melody imply that the two had had an affair. Both came out to deny it.