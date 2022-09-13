Mercedes-Benz lays off more than 3,000 employees and ends up on strike

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Mercedes-Benz lays off more than 3,000 employees and ends up on strike 5 Views

Mercedes-Benz lays off more than 3,000 employees and ends up on strike

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Vehicle stock rises to 164,800 and is the highest in 27 months

The recovery in vehicle production took inventories in the yards of automakers and dealerships to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved