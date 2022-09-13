Mercedes-Benz lays off more than 3,000 employees and ends up on strike

The company had laid off about 3.6 employees
A major automaker is having a major headache after an announcement made last week. Mercedes Benz is having to deal with a truck drivers strike after announcing around 3,600 layoffs.
The unit that suffered from the downturn was in São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC Paulista, which currently has 10,400 workers and will have a deficit of a little more than a quarter of its workforce.
The union ended up intervening in the story and will have a meeting with the company next Tuesday (13) to try to reach a good agreement for both parties.
What is known so far is that the paralyzed activities will return to normal this Monday (12).
Workers may return to strike if the negotiation is not carried out with the truck drivers in mind as well.
Complaints go beyond layoffs, counting on a lack of semiconductor parts and a failing structure where all these points need a new restructuring immediately.
The company pointed out that the layoffs were aimed at reducing the number of employees who are in functions performed by partner companies, no longer needing the labor of the internal worker.
Writing – Brazil of the Excerpt
This post was posted on Sep 12, 2022 12:54 PM
recent posts
Whatever the make or model, he manages to produce every detail with precision. O…
The Novo Hamburgo Old Trucks Fair in Rio Grande do Sul, brings more…
When having a vehicle, you must evaluate its mechanical part, even the chassis…
Vale truck driver will drive 100% electric truck for the first time Vale is…
The Contran authorization also extended to the grain and timber sectors,…
Its consolidation in the market is also due to its great durability and compliance with…
This site uses cookies for your security, know our privacy policy.
see More information