MGLU3 and VIIA3 stand out among the stock market’s biggest gains

On a positive day for world stock exchanges, the retail sector stood out in Brazil, with Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) leading the gains, with 9.13% more, and Via (VIIA3) up 4.91%. Natura (NTCO3) was also among the highest, with 4.95% more, as well as Americanas (AMER3), with 4.35% more. The sector’s performance was boosted by the Bulletin Focus reviews. With regard to inflation, in 2022, the revision went from 6.61% to 6.40%; and in 2023, from 5.27% to 5.17%. The concern came for 2024, with a small increase, from 3.41% to 3.43%. GDP projection rose again. Vale (VALE3) rose 0.86%, without the influence of Dalian, in China, closed for the local holiday. write-offs – Petrobras, on the other hand, had a very unstable day, with several exchanges of signals, despite the international rise in oil, and with the announcement of a reduction in the price of gas. In the end, both the common shares (PETR3), with a drop of 0.59%, and the preferred shares (PETR4), with a drop of 0.66%, were among the few losses on the Ibovespa, which saw Iguatemi (IGTI11) as the highlight. negative, down 1.80%, after the company announced the acquisition of an additional 36% stake in Shopping JK Iguatemi and launched a primary offer of units to finance the operation.