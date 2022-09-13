Microsoft Announces Restructuring of 343 Industries and Halo Infinite; leaders were changed

Microsoft has just announced a complete overhaul of the Halo Infinite leadership team, now it’s basically a new team that will run the game. And yes, Bonnie Ross no longer works at 343 Industria, and more heads have rolled.

Bonnie Ross is one of the founders of 343 Industries and the company’s historic leader. Your farewell message, published via twittersuggests that the decision was very painful:

“While I was waiting to stick with Halo until the winter update release, I have to announce that I am leaving 343 to take care of a health problem in my family. I’m incredibly proud of the work that everyone at 343 Industries has done with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo TV series and everything in between. It was an honor to work with the team over the last 15 years and be part of a universe that I love. Thanks to everyone in the Halo community for their support. Halo’s future is bright. I can’t wait for you to hear what we have in store and smile with you as a fan at the Halo World Championships in October.”

Microsoft also announced the leadership team Bonnie Ross’ role into three parts to better serve the franchise’s growing footprint. Pierre Hintze – Studio Head

Bryan Koski – GM of the Halo Franchise

Elizabeth Van Wyck – Business & Operations pic.twitter.com/JDrOKJetZv — Klobrille (@klobrille) September 12, 2022

All in all, this is a good earthquake, one that is sure to change the path of Halo Infinite and the franchise in general.

