Militão x Karol: can women no longer vent about paternal absence? – 09/13/2022

In June, when she was at the end of her daughter Cecília’s pregnancy, with player Éder Militão, influencer Karoline Lima vented on social media. When talking about the end of the pregnancy, she said that she was alone in Madrid, where she lived with her ex-boyfriend. “About Éder, that you ask me, you can find him in the best nightclubs in Miami”.

The outburst went viral. Probably because so many women identified with her. The number of father abandonment in Brazil is huge. According to the IBGE, about 6% of children who are registered do not have their father’s name on the certificate. Not to mention, of course, all the emotional abandonment, parents who, for example, leave the pregnant woman alone and go to the club, do not visit their children, etc.

Since then, Karoline has been venting on the internet. Until, over the weekend, she received yet another horrible surprise. She learned, according to her lawyers through the press, that she was being sued by her ex, who accuses her of “moral damages”, asking for a compensation of 45 thousand reais and also a legal request for her to stop mentioning Eder’s name in the social networks. According to him, Karol would be inciting hatred against him.

According to the report by UOL Esportethe player’s lawyers would have made an urgent request in July for this action, which was denied by a judge, who did not see direct attacks in the messages presented by the lawyers.

And there’s more. Militão may even have received negative messages. But, when she made the outburst, Karoline was harshly attacked (something so common with women on the internet), among other things, she was accused of “making a scam”, of having “get pregnant just for the money”. Horrible. And that when she was nine months pregnant, away from her daughter’s father, who was enjoying life madly. And now this man is suing her.

Venting about parents of children and exes is a common thing in times of social media. In the case of single mothers, the hammocks are often a place they use to denounce what they are going through, lament and also exchange ideas.

And now? What if other absentee parents follow suit? Will these women not be able to vent anymore? What plot is this? Do men leave women alone pregnant and then sue them for moral damages when they complain?

It can happen, yes, because the lack of empathy has no limits, even against the mother of her own child.

Now, for women, a tip: lawyers have been warning for a long time that, in order not to suffer attempts to silence and get even more screwed after making a complaint, it is better to talk to a lawyer before reporting online and be prepared, accompanied. It’s boring? Yup. But it’s the wisest thing to do and will save you from another series of headaches.