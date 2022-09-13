Militias reach drug trafficking and already occupy half of areas controlled by armed groups in RJ, says study | Rio de Janeiro

A study that will be released this Tuesday (13) states that the militias have gained the influence of drug trafficking and now occupy half of the areas dominated by armed groups in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro. About that, More than 2 million people are under the control of the Comando Vermelho drug trafficking faction.

The survey by the Fogo Cruzado Institute and the New Illegalisms Study Group, at the Fluminense Federal University, released this Tuesday (13), shows that the territorial growth of the militiamen was 387% in 16 years. With 256.28 km² – 10% of the state, the domain corresponds to almost twice the size of the city of Niterói.

The study also shows the Comando Vermelho still ahead of the largest population domain: 2.042 million residents. More than 60% of the expansion of the criminal faction over the years took place in the Baixada Fluminense, where almost half of the areas controlled by armed groups are in the hands of the militia.

From 2006 to 2008, the total space occupied by armed groups was 8.7%. Since then, the Comando Vermelho, Terceiro Comando Puro and ADA factions have reduced their area of ​​influence. The historical series then signals a “growth potential” of the militias “faster than the other groups”.

More than 90% of the militia expansion took place in locations that were not controlled by criminal factions.

“The data from the Map of Armed Groups leave no doubt: militias are primarily responsible for this increase in areas under the control of armed groups, which is why they have become the main threat to public security in Greater Rio,” says the survey.

Meanwhile, the Red Command corresponds to 40.3% of the territories occupied by armed groups. Third Pure Command reaches almost 9%, and ADA, 1.1%.

In the capital, the numbers are even higher: 74.2% of the militia-held area. Almost 30% of the city is controlled by some armed group, where three out of four are militiamen.

The study shows that the militia is concentrated “almost exclusively” in the West Zone of Rio, followed by the North Zone. Numbers are unimpressive and tend to zero in the South Zone and Center.