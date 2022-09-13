Ministry of Health launches border vaccination program

By December, 33 Brazilian municipalities that share a dry or river border with cities in other countries will have their vaccination reinforced. The Ministry of Health launched today (12) the program to improve immunization in cities in ten states.

The action plan will be applied in Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Rondônia, Roraima, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul. These states are home to the 33 municipalities that have twin cities in Argentina, Bolivia, Guyana, French Guiana, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

Bordering countries and municipalities were invited to join the action plan. According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil has 588 municipalities located along its borders, corresponding to 16.7% of the Brazilian territory. Of this total, 33 are classified as twin cities because they are demarcated by the dry or fluvial border line.

The goal of the Ministry of Health is to update the vaccination status of the population of all age groups in these locations. Both the population residing in Brazilian municipalities and foreigners residing in Brazil will receive the following vaccines: against poliomyelitis; MMR; Covid-19; against yellow fever; pentavalent and

pneumococcal-10.

The target population of these cities corresponds to about 1.34 million people. The municipalities will be distributed as follows: Acre (four municipalities), Amapá (one municipality), Amazonas (one municipality), Mato Grosso (one municipality), Mato Grosso do Sul (seven municipalities), Paraná (four municipalities), Rio Grande do Sul (11 municipalities), Rondônia (one municipality), Roraima (two municipalities) and Santa Catarina (one municipality).

The vaccination booster program in border areas continues until December 16, according to the schedule released by the Ministry of Health. The folder intends to improve the rates of vaccination coverage in these locations and prevent new cases and the reintroduction of diseases in the national territory.