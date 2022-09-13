Mother and daughter are found alive, but in fragile health in Morada Nova de Minas

Ludmilla Jesus Silva and her 3-year-old daughter, who disappeared last Friday (9), were found this Monday (12), in a forest. The drone of a resident of the region, which was coordinated by police officers from the Rural Patrol of Divinópolis, spotted the two. They were taken to the Hospital Casa de Caridade São Sebastião, in Morada Nova de Minas. According to Leonardo Romualdo, a resident of the city, the information is that Ludmilla, 21, and the child were rescued alive, but in poor health. “Mother and daughter were found alive. This is information that reaches us. The Fire Department drone managed to do the visualization, and our helicopter [da Polícia Militar]the Pegasus, is on the move with the victims”, said Lieutenant Colonel Flavio Santiago, spokesman for the Military Police.

They left Ribeirão das Neves, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, with the intention of visiting the child’s grandmother, in Morada Nova de Minas, in the central region of the state. Ludmilla’s boyfriend was with them. According to the report of an aunt of the child, the diarist Janete Ribeiro Bento, the man named Valter said that the three continued their journey when the car got stuck in the nearby town of Biquinhas. The two, the mother and the child, went out on foot in search of help.

The man, who called the Military Police, said that the place is densely forested and that he quickly lost sight of the two. Through social networks, Valter, who is known as Vavá do Grau, posted videos of the searches he has been doing together with the PM in the region and to ask for help in locating.