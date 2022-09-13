Mother and daughter are found in MG after three days missing







Mother and Daughter Found Alive Photo: Personal Archive / Publicity

Mother and daughter who were missing since last Friday, 9, were found alive this Monday (12), after searching for the Military police of Minas Gerais. Ludmila Jesus da Silva, 21, and Kiara, 3, were with her husband, Valter Moreira Westermann in a vehicle near the MG-415 highway, until the car had a problem and both went down to try to find cell phone signal and lost in a closed forest.

according to Fire Departmentthe victims were rescued alive, but they were fragile and were sent to the Hospital Casa de Caridade São Sebastião, in Morada Nova de Minas, to be better evaluated.

The operation was completed thanks to a drone operated by a civilian volunteer, with the support of the rural patrol of the PM. The mother has not yet been able to speak about the events of the period in which she went missing with her daughter.









See the moment of the rescue of mother and daughter in Minas Gerais:

“Mother and daughter were found alive. This is information that reaches us. The Fire Department drone managed to do the visualization, and our helicopter [da Polícia Militar]the Pegasus, is on the move with the victims”, said Lieutenant Colonel Flavio Santiago, spokesman for the Military Police, to the newspaper The time.