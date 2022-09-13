Mother and daughter disappear on MG 415 while searching for phone signal

Cler Santos* – State of Minas

posted on 09/12/2022 10:26



(credit: Personal Archive)

Mother and daughter, Ludmila Jesus da Silva, 21, and Kiara, 3, disappeared last Saturday (10/9), on the MG 415 road, between Nova Morada de Minas and Biquinhas, in the Triângulo Mineiro.

Family members called the Minas Gerais Military Fire Department (CBMMG), which has been working in the search since yesterday, using sniffer dogs.

According to CBMMG, the boyfriend, who was driving the vehicle, explained that the two had left Ribeirão das Neves for their grandmother’s house in Morada Nova de Minas when the vehicle broke down. To try to warn family members, mother and daughter got out of the car to get a phone signal and disappeared.





The place where they disappeared is a dense and closed forest. Two teams entered the forest on foot to search.

The Military Police assists in investigations. Still according to CBMMG, there are no clues as to what would have happened to the victims.

*Intern under editor Benny Cohen