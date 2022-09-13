MST says it will donate food to the family of Lula’s voter who had lunchboxes denied by businessman | Itapetininga and Region

According to the MST, after they received the video, they were outraged and proposed to organize the donation to the family of Ilza Ramos Rodrigues, who used to receive the businessman’s lunchboxes every Wednesday.

The MST informed that it will donate the food for at least six months to the cleaning lady.

The images, which reverberated last weekend, were recorded by the businessman himself after a food delivery at the resident’s house, in Jardim Bonfiglioli.

“She stayed with three and helped two more families. He always took a picture to show that he was delivering the donations, only this time he came with the camera recording and she even scared”, says Ilza’s niece, Greyce Kelly Ramos Rodrigues.

There is no information on where the video was originally published, but it was played on the Jornalistas Livres’ Twitter account and had repercussions on social media. In the video, the businessman asks who the woman will vote for for president in this year’s elections: Jair Bolsonaro (PL) or Lula (PT).

Then, when the woman answers that she is going to vote for the PT candidate, the man says: “Lula? So ok, she is Lula, as of today there is no more lunch box. It is the last lunch box that comes here. for Lula now, ok?”.

The video shows that the resident asked if the man was telling the truth, and he confirms: “Really, really. Okay, guys? There’s no more lunchboxes here, she’s going to ask Lula, okay?”.

Ilza’s niece said that, after recording the video, her aunt called her nervous, reporting what had happened. According to the family, after turning off the camera, the businessman said nothing more to the resident, got into his car and left.

“She thought it was a joke, but it wasn’t, because the other week he didn’t bring a lunch box. She even waited the other Wednesday to see if he came, but he didn’t,” says Greyce.

After the repercussion of the case, the businessman apologized for the recording and said he was sorry.

“I’m Cassio and I’m here to apologize for the video, for the misfortune of having made this video. I’m very sorry. It’s been more than two years since I make 60 lunchboxes every Wednesday and I deliver to homeless people and to this lady , and that’s not what will make me stop this work of mine,” he said in a video on social media. (watch below).

The situation generated revolt on social media, and several people mobilized to find the woman who appears in the video and help her with donations. Politicians and celebrities shared the video.

On Twitter, candidate Lula wrote: “Hunger is to blame for the lack of commitment of those who govern the country. Denying help to someone who is experiencing difficulties due to political differences is a lack of humanity. My solidarity with this lady and her family. to have better days”.

The presenter Luciano Huck said: “hunger has no ideology. We need to strengthen what unites us and not what separates us. This ridiculous attitude is regrettable and inhumane. Help me get to this lady, please? I want to help her. Let’s go make a chain of good for her?”.

The singer Daniela Mercury also spoke, as well as the singer Pablo Vittar and the comedian Antonio Tabet. (look above).

Cassio Joel Cenali received more than BRL 5,000 in Emergency Aid and is responding to several lawsuits.

According to the Transparency Portal, of the 15 installments received, between April 2020 and October 2021, six were in the amount of BRL 600, two in the amount of BRL 300 and another seven in the amount of BRL 150, totaling BRL 5,250.

Emergency Aid is a benefit paid by the federal government, through the Ministry of Citizenship, to guarantee income for Brazilians in situations of vulnerability during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The businessman responds to several lawsuits at the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP). Among them, lawsuits for distributing bad checks in the purchase of cattle and for non-payment of Urban Property and Territorial Tax (IPTU).

O g1 requested a position questioning Cassio about the receipt of Emergency Aid and about the legal proceedings, but did not get a response until the last update of this report.