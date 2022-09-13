Mustache Edu? Cruzeiro striker adopts new style after promise for redemption in Serie B | cruise

A striker who wears a mustache and scores goals for Cruzeiro. The fan already knows this story, which had several happy chapters with Willian, between 2013 and 2016. Now, who adopts the style and, like the former striker of the team, is in the arms of the crowd is Edu.

The Cruzeiro striker started to wear a mustache recently. And it will remain that way until the end of Serie B. It is part of a promise made by him, when he went more than two months without hitting the net. The end of the fast was in the victory against Náutico, on August 26th.

– I didn’t score a goal for a while. When I went to get a haircut, I left my mustache and joked that if I scored a goal against Náutico, I would leave my mustache until the end of the championship. Promise has to be fulfilled. May that mustache come with more goals, more luck, more victories.

1 of 3 Edu celebrates Cruzeiro’s victory over Operário — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Edu celebrates Cruzeiro’s victory over Operário — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

And indeed, it has been lucky. Edu scored three goals in the last four games. The last of them was decisive for the victory by 1 to 0 over Operário, in a duel that marked the celebration of the fans with the players, in Mineirão, for the approaching access.

The moment was good again, but the previous bad phase bothered Edu. The player went 13 games without hitting the net. The longest fast of his career at 29 years old. Shirt 99 even lost the starting position, even ceasing to be the first option on the bench. Situation that is in the past.

– It was a period that bothered me. It’s not normal, there’s no way for a striker to face it normally. I kept working, respecting who played. Those who were with me on a daily basis saw how I worked, how much I charged myself. My goal is always to help my teammates, to do my best, and I did that all year, it will never change.

Edu has 41 games and 19 goals with the Cruzeiro shirt. The best numbers of his professional career, surpassing those he had for Brusque, in 2021, when he finished Serie B as top scorer. The striker is the one who scored the most goals for Raposa in the current season and also in the national competition, with eight balls in the nets.