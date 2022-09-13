negotiation towards F1 had coincidence and turnaround

Behind the scenes of Felipe Drugovich’s hiring by Aston Martin had a twist, a great coincidence of dates and the direct participation of a character who was in the paddock 22 years ago, in the last Brazilian title in the category immediately below F1.

Claudio Thompson, former manager of sports sponsorships at Petrobras and creator of the company’s Motor Sport Program, was the one who brokered the conversations with XP Investimentos, which paid for the promotion of the F2 champion to the English team. The announcement was made yesterday.

It all happened very fast, in less than two months. Lawrence Stroll, owner of the team, and Guilherme Benchimol, executive president of XP, met at the Silverstone circuit on July 2nd, the Saturday of the British GP. And the plot that led to this meeting is curious.

Aston Martin was talking to another Brazilian financial institution, Grupo Safra, but the negotiations did not progress. The bridge had been made by Sportspartners, a sports marketing agency that has two Brazilians as partners, Antonio Barreto and Edu Borges.

Borges approached Thompson, with whom he had worked on other projects. And Thompson then spoke to economist Paulo Leme, a great enthusiast of motorsport, former Goldman Sachs and IMF, currently chairman of XP Private’s Global Allocation Committee.

Then came the twist and the coincidence of dates. Benchimol, a part-time rally driver, was in Silverstone to meet with Drugovich. The idea, at that point, was to seek the reserve position of Haas for 2023. Thompson and Borges stitched together the meeting of the Brazilian banker with Stroll and from there it was a matter of fine-tuning the details of the contract.

“It was good to get back to working with motorsport, to make that connection and live again this experience of seeing a Brazilian approaching F1, as he did 22 years ago,” Thompson said.

Claudio Thompson and Frank Williams, in January 2000, when the Englishman announced that Button would race in the team Image: Reproduction

Junqueira debuted in the F-3000 in 1999, for the team that Petrobras maintained in the category, and with that he also became a test driver for Williams, which ran on Brazilian gasoline. In January 2000, the F1 team promoted a “vestibular” between him and Jenson Button, third placed in the English F3, for the vacancy opened with the dismissal of Alessandro Zanardi.

Button was better and took the spot. “At the time, the political side was also important. Frank Williams himself told me that. BMW was coming, it still owned Land Rover and for them it was interesting to have an English driver in the team”, says the former Petrobras executive.

From 2023, the Aston Martin car will carry the XP logo, probably on the sides of the rear wing.

In addition to the hiring of Drugovich, other moves are shaking the driver market this week.

With different intentions, Alpine offered tests to Colton Herta and Nyck de Vries at the Hungaroring, even before the next stage in Singapore.

In the first case, the idea is to help with political pressure so that the American gets the super license and can race in AlphaTauri. This would free up Pierre Gasly to join the French team next year.

If it doesn’t work, Alpine will need a plan B. Hence the offer to the Dutchman, who made his debut for Williams at the Italian GP and made a great impression, finishing ninth and scoring two points at the Worlds.